March Pottery Try It Workshops

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3 left!
Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.
3 left!
Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills.The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.
$
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