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March Pottery Try It Workshops

1110 E 13th St

Carthage, MO 64836, USA

March 7th 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
$55

3 left!

Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.

March 7th 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
$55

3 left!

Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills.The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.

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