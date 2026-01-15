Art Central

Hosted by

Art Central

About this event

March 19th - April 9th Pottery Workshops

1110 E 13th St

Carthage, MO 64836, USA

VIP Membership
$195

3 left!

Membership Discounted price for four weeks. The price is for four weeks. The price is for four weeks includes 25 lbs of clay, all firings, and glaze. Thursdays night starting March 19th, 26th, April2nd & 9th. Savings of $25

Non Member
$225

3 left!

Not a member? no problem. You will still be able to obtain the same great knowledge to create your own pieces as members do. The price is for four weeks includes 25 lbs of clay, all firings, and glaze. Thursdays night starting March 19th, 26th, April2nd & 9th.

Add a donation for Art Central

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!