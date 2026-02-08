Shanksville Vol Fire Co

Shanksville Vol Fire Co

March sub and pizza sale

18" Italian sub with onions item
18" Italian sub with onions
$12

Fresh baked 18" bun, 4 slices of ham, bologna, salami, provolone and American cheese. Onion slices, (lettuce, tomatoes and pickles packed separately....NEVER SOGGY)

18" Italian sub without onions item
18" Italian sub without onions
$12

Fresh baked 18" bun, 4 slices of ham, bologna, salami, provolone and American cheese. (lettuce, tomatoes and pickles packed separately....NEVER SOGGY) Same as item 1 only without the onions.

Pepperoni pizza item
Pepperoni pizza
$10

Koval's famous 12" pepperoni pizza. (pepperoni bagged separately so leave it off if you don't want it)

