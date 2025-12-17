Beyond The Brotherhood Inc

Hosted by

Beyond The Brotherhood Inc

About this event

March to Stop Suicide at Jeep Beach 2026

1801 W International Speedway Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, USA

988 Lifeline
$2,500

Logo Placement: Banner & Social Media “Thank

you”, Commemorative Gift


(Includes 2 Tickets to the Sponsor Recognition Dinner "Heartbeat Heroes" on April 21st) - A member or BTB will reach out with more information.

Let's Talk About It
$5,000

Prominent Logo Placement: Banner, Social Media

Highlight, Commemorative Gift


(Includes 4 Tickets to the Sponsor Recognition Dinner "Heartbeat Heroes" on April 21st) - A member or BTB will reach out with more information.

Mental Health is Health
$10,000

Premier Logo Placement: Banners, Print, Website

(M2SS), Social Media Highlights, Swag Bags,

Honors, Commemorative and Custom Gifts

(Includes 8 Tickets to the Sponsor Recognition Dinner "Heartbeat Heroes" on April 21st) - A member or BTB will reach out with more information.

Add a donation for Beyond The Brotherhood Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!