M.A.R.C.H. Inc

Hosted by

M.A.R.C.H. Inc

About this event

MARCH to the Winner's Circle Derby Fundraiser

1325 Odd Fellows Rd

Liberty, MO 64068, USA

Winner's Circle Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Receive four complementary tickets when you sponsor this event!

Sponsorship includes:

  • Prominent placement name recognition
  • Logo placement on MARCH website
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Shared sponsor signage
  • Post-event thank-you recognition
  • Opportunity to address guests briefly (2–3 minutes)
  • Inclusion of branded item in guest gifts
  • Social media recognition
Rose Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive two complementary tickets when you sponsor this event!

Sponsorship includes:

  • Name recognition event materials
  • Logo placement on MARCH website
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Shared sponsor signage
  • Post-event thank-you recognition
  • Social media recognition
Jockey Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship includes:

  • Name recognition event materials
  • Shared sponsor signage
  • Post-event thank-you recognition
  • Social media recognition

*ENTRY TICKET MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY

GiddyUp Sponsor
$100

This sponsorship includes:

  • Name recognition event materials
  • Shared sponsor signage
  • Post-event thank-you recognition

*ENTRY TICKET MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY

Wine Tasting Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor Belvoir's featured wine tasting at our fundraiser! Your name and/or logo will be displayed in thanks at prominent placement at the event!

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Admits one.

Add a donation for M.A.R.C.H. Inc

$

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