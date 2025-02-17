April DONATE for a TRIP: 2 Trips to choose- Las Vegas & Palm Springs
Las Vegas getaway
$590
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas.
- Choose from a selection of hotels.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, or premium hotels, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas.
- Choose from a selection of hotels.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, or premium hotels, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in
Palm Springs getaway
$550
Bask in the sun-soaked allure of Palm Springs with a 2-night retreat for two at the choice of resorts. From luxurious spas to vibrant landscapes, Palm Springs blends relaxation and desert sophistication.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of resorts in the Palm Springs area.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit.
Bask in the sun-soaked allure of Palm Springs with a 2-night retreat for two at the choice of resorts. From luxurious spas to vibrant landscapes, Palm Springs blends relaxation and desert sophistication.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of resorts in the Palm Springs area.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit.
Add a donation for Housing for Hope inc
$
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