Housing for Hope inc

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Housing for Hope inc

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April DONATE for a TRIP: 2 Trips to choose- Las Vegas & Palm Springs

Las Vegas getaway item
Las Vegas getaway item
Las Vegas getaway item
Las Vegas getaway
$590
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas. - Choose from a selection of hotels. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion. - Upgrade your room, or premium hotels, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption. Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in
Palm Springs getaway item
Palm Springs getaway item
Palm Springs getaway item
Palm Springs getaway
$550
Bask in the sun-soaked allure of Palm Springs with a 2-night retreat for two at the choice of resorts. From luxurious spas to vibrant landscapes, Palm Springs blends relaxation and desert sophistication. INCLUDES: - 2 nights in your choice of resorts in the Palm Springs area. - Choose from resorts detailed in the link below. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion. - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption. Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit.
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