April DONATE for a TRIP: 2 Trips to choose- Las Vegas & Palm Springs

Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas. - Choose from a selection of hotels. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion. - Upgrade your room, or premium hotels, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption. Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in

Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas. - Choose from a selection of hotels. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion. - Upgrade your room, or premium hotels, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption. Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in

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