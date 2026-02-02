Marching Band Dues 26/27

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About the memberships
No expiration
Please add the student's full name for proper credit.
No expiration
Please add the student's full name for proper credit.
No expiration
Please add the student's full name for proper credit.
No expiration
Click here to pay the $699
No expiration
Non-percussion students only.
If your student owns their own marching instrument, please let us know.
No expiration
Percussion students only
No expiration
One time fee for all participating members. Covers uniform and warmups.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!