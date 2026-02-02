Jc Band Boosters, Inc

Offered by

Jc Band Boosters, Inc

About the memberships

Marching Band Dues 26/27

April Dues
$233

No expiration

Please add the student's full name for proper credit.

May Dues
$233

No expiration

Please add the student's full name for proper credit.

June Dues
$233

No expiration

Please add the student's full name for proper credit.

PAY DUES IN FULL
$699

No expiration

Click here to pay the $699

Marching Instrument Rental
$60

No expiration

Non-percussion students only.


If your student owns their own marching instrument, please let us know.

Marching Percussion Fee
$100

No expiration

Percussion students only

Color Guard
$200

No expiration

One time fee for all participating members. Covers uniform and warmups.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!