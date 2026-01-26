2026 Marching Band Online Shop

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All marching band members need this shirt, as this will also serve as Summer Uniform. This shirt is 100% polyester.
Every marching band member EXCEPT color guard needs a pair of Speedsters. It suggests sizing up 1/2 size than normal shoe size.
Color Guard Members ONLY need these shoes. Check the sizing chart carefully! It suggests ordering 1 size bigger than normal street shoe.
Color Guard Members ONLY need these gloves. Check the sizing carefully!
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