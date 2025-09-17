Marching Band Sponsorship 2025-2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Benefits: Business listed in all band concert programs
Business logo displayed on the band website at Maverick level
Emerson BB support decal to display in business
Business logo printed on the back of band T-shirts in Fall and Spring
Ad placed in all band concert programs
Business listed in weekly email and posted on band social media
Five free tickets to FISD Marching Band Showcase
Free home football game season tickets for two people
Valid for one year
Benefits:
Business listed in all band concert programs
Business logo displayed on the band website at Platinum level
Emerson BB support decal to display in business
Business logo printed on the back of band T-shirts (Fall OR Spring)
Ad placed in all band concert programs
Business listed in weekly email and posted on band social media
Four free tickets to FISD Marching Band Showcase
Valid for one year
Business listed in all band concert programs
Business logo displayed on the band website at Gold level
Emerson BB support decal to display in business
Business logo printed on the back of band T-shirts (Fall OR Spring)
Ad placed in all band concert programs
Business listed in weekly email and posted on band social media
Three free tickets to FISD Marching Band Showcase
Valid for one year
Business listed in all band concert programs
Business logo displayed on the band website at Silver level
Emerson BB support decal to display in business
Ad placed in all band concert programs
Two free tickets to FISD Marching Band Showcase
Valid for one year
Business listed in all band concert programs
Business logo displayed on the band website at Bronze level
Emerson BB support decal to display in business
One free ticket to FISD Marching Band Showcase
