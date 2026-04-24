Pinckney Music Boosters

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Pinckney Music Boosters

About this shop

Marching Band Uniform Orders (shoes, gloves, polo shirt, baseball cap)

Drillmasters shoes (black) item
Drillmasters shoes (black)
$46

Select the number of pairs of shoes you are ordering here, then select the size(s) later in this form. Marching shoes will be needed for the first football game. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.

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Gloves (2 pairs recommended) item
Gloves (2 pairs recommended)
$4

No gloves for percussion. Select the number of pairs of gloves you are ordering here, then select the size(s) later in this form. Gloves will be needed for the first football game. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.

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Polo shirt with pirate logo (black, sizes XS-XL) item
Polo shirt with pirate logo (black, sizes XS-XL)
$22

This is for sizes XS-XL only. Select quantity and then select the size(s) later in this form. The black polo shirt with the Pirate logo is required for parades and other band events. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.

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Polo shirt with pirate logo (black, size 2XL-3XL) item
Polo shirt with pirate logo (black, size 2XL-3XL)
$23

This is for sizes 2XL-3XL only. Select quantity and then select the size(s) later in this form.The black polo shirt with the Pirate logo is required for parades and other band events. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.

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Baseball cap (red, one size) item
Baseball cap (red, one size)
$10

One size fits all. Caps are worn at all home games, hat Fridays, and parades. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration. Also available to purchase for parents/family members.

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