Marching Band Uniform Orders (shoes, gloves, polo shirt, baseball cap)

About this shop
Select the number of pairs of shoes you are ordering here, then select the size(s) later in this form. Marching shoes will be needed for the first football game. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.
No gloves for percussion. Select the number of pairs of gloves you are ordering here, then select the size(s) later in this form. Gloves will be needed for the first football game. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.
This is for sizes XS-XL only. Select quantity and then select the size(s) later in this form. The black polo shirt with the Pirate logo is required for parades and other band events. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.
This is for sizes 2XL-3XL only. Select quantity and then select the size(s) later in this form.The black polo shirt with the Pirate logo is required for parades and other band events. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration.
One size fits all. Caps are worn at all home games, hat Fridays, and parades. They must be ordered in advance and will be distributed at high school registration. Also available to purchase for parents/family members.
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