Marching Bulldogs Fees, Tickets & More

Split your student's fairshare fee in 4. Payments Due by 8-31, 9-30, 10-31 & 11-30

Fairshare is every parent's responisbility when their child joins band. This fee covers a portion of the cost it takes to operate a successful band program. Fairshare covers things like equipment/maintenance, staff payments, dry-cleaning, extra food for hungry students, marching shoes, band camp operations and much more!