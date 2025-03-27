2025-2026 Marching Band Registration

Band Registration
$190
The band registration fee covers your participation in marching band and all required uniform pieces. It does NOT include payment for the Six Flags trip/performance. To cover all our expenses, the actual cost per student is $250. In an effort to make participation more accessible, we have reduced that by 25%. If you are able to contribute more to the band program, please consider an additional donation at the bottom of the form. If you are unable to pay the full amount at this time, please email our Booster Coordinator, Amber LaBau, at [email protected] to make arrangements for a payment plan.
Band Registration - Free & Reduced Lunch
Free
If your student qualifies for the Free & Reduced Lunch Program, their registration fee is waived. Fees for trips, additional t-shirts or replacement uniform pieces are NOT waived.
Color Guard Registration
$190
The color guard registration fee covers your participation in color guard and all the show uniform & equipment items. It does NOT include payment for the Six Flags trip/performance. To cover all our expenses, the actual cost per student is $250. In an effort to make participation more accessible, we have reduced that by 25%. If you are able to contribute more to the band program, please consider an additional donation at the bottom of the form. If you are unable to pay the full amount at this time, please email our Booster Coordinator, Amber LaBau, at [email protected] to make arrangements for a payment plan.
Color Guard Registration - Free & Reduced Lunch
Free
If your student qualifies for the Free & Reduced Lunch Program, their registration fee is waived. Fees for trips, additional t-shirts or replacement uniform/equipment pieces are NOT waived.
Additional T-Shirt
$15
All students receive ONE field show t-shirt as part of their registration fee. These are worn as part of their uniform. If you would like to purchase additional t-shirts for your student or friends/family, please select the quantity here.
Color Guard | Windbreaker
$50
All color guard members are required to purchase a windbreaker. If you don't have one, or have lost yours, please select your size here.
Color Guard | Gloves
$19
Gloves are not required as part of the uniform, but are recommended.
Color Guard | Flag Bag
$32
Flag bags are not required, but do make transporting your flags easier and helps keep them in good condition.
Add a donation for Centennial Band Boosters

$

