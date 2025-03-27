2025-2026 Marching Band Registration

The color guard registration fee covers your participation in color guard and all the show uniform & equipment items. It does NOT include payment for the Six Flags trip/performance.
To cover all our expenses, the actual cost per student is $250. In an effort to make participation more accessible, we have reduced that by 25%. If you are able to contribute more to the band program, please consider an additional donation at the bottom of the form.
If you are unable to pay the full amount at this time, please email our Booster Coordinator, Amber LaBau, at [email protected]
to make arrangements for a payment plan.
The color guard registration fee covers your participation in color guard and all the show uniform & equipment items. It does NOT include payment for the Six Flags trip/performance.
To cover all our expenses, the actual cost per student is $250. In an effort to make participation more accessible, we have reduced that by 25%. If you are able to contribute more to the band program, please consider an additional donation at the bottom of the form.
If you are unable to pay the full amount at this time, please email our Booster Coordinator, Amber LaBau, at [email protected]
to make arrangements for a payment plan.