Marcus Garvey Park Alliance 20th Anniversary Gala

Hosted by
About this event
New York, NY 10027, USA
General admission only.
Listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book and priority seating.
Listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book and priority seating.
Receives half-page full color ad inside program book (dimension 5.25"w X 4.125"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.
Receives full page color ad inside program book (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.
Dog Run Sponsor (Friend) $1000
Receives full page color ad inside back cover (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.
Pool Sponsor (Leadership) $5,000
Receives full page color ad inside front cover (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.
Amphitheater Sponsor (Major) $10,000
Receives full page color ad outside back cover (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.
Fire Watchtower Sponsor (Premier) $15,000
Promote your business with a full-page ad in the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance 20th Anniversary Celebration program book.
A full-page ad is full color. Dimensions 5.25" w X 8.25" h. Format should be 300 dpi in 100% of the ad size submitted in either pdf or jpeg format. Due before or on Nov. 16.
Promote your business with a half-page ad in the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance 20th Anniversary Celebration program book.
A half-page ad is full color. Dimensions 5.25" w X 4.125" h. Format should be 300 dpi in 100% of the ad size submitted in either pdf or jpeg format. Due before or on Nov. 16.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!