Marcus Garvey Park Alliance

Hosted by

Marcus Garvey Park Alliance

About this event

Marcus Garvey Park Alliance 20th Anniversary Gala

Home to Harlem ~246 Malcolm X Blvd

New York, NY 10027, USA

General Ticket
$100

General admission only.

Playground Sponsor (Individual)
$150

Listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book and priority seating.

Baseball Field Sponsor (Neighbor)
$250

Listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book and priority seating.

Pelham Fritz Sponsor (Community)
$500

Receives half-page full color ad inside program book (dimension 5.25"w X 4.125"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.

Dog Run Sponsor (Friend)
$1,000

Receives full page color ad inside program book (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.

Dog Run Sponsor (Friend) $1000

Pool Sponsor (Leadership)
$5,000

Receives full page color ad inside back cover (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.


Pool Sponsor (Leadership) $5,000

Amphitheater Sponsor (Major)
$10,000

Receives full page color ad inside front cover (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.


Amphitheater Sponsor (Major) $10,000

Fire Watchtower Sponsor (Premier)
$15,000

Receives full page color ad outside back cover (dimensions 5.25"w X 8.25"h. See formatting instructions under Full Page & Half Page Ads), listing in 20th Anniversary Celebration program book, and priority seating.


Fire Watchtower Sponsor (Premier) $15,000

FULL PAGE ADS
$1,000

Promote your business with a full-page ad in the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance 20th Anniversary Celebration program book.


A full-page ad is full color. Dimensions 5.25" w X 8.25" h. Format should be 300 dpi in 100% of the ad size submitted in either pdf or jpeg format. Due before or on Nov. 16.

HALF PAGE ADS
$500

Promote your business with a half-page ad in the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance 20th Anniversary Celebration program book.


A half-page ad is full color. Dimensions 5.25" w X 4.125" h. Format should be 300 dpi in 100% of the ad size submitted in either pdf or jpeg format. Due before or on Nov. 16.

Add a donation for Marcus Garvey Park Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!