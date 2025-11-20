Mardi Gras 2026

18900 Michigan Ave

Dearborn, MI 48126 (the old bravo across from P.F. Changs)

Mardi Gras King
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets
Banner & Signage at event
Name included in pre & post event press release
Opportunity to distribute branded giveaway items

Mardi Gras Queen
$3,000

8 Tickets
Banner & signage at the event
Name included in pre & post event press release
Opportunity to distribute branded giveaway items

Doubloon Sponsor
$2,000

6 Tickets
Banner & signage at the event
Name included in pre & post event press release
Opportunity to distribute branded giveaway items

Music Sponsor
$1,500

4 Tickets
Recognition in PR
Name & logo at venue

Photobooth Sponsor
$800

2 Ticket
Recognition at venue

Face Art Sponsor
$500

1 Ticket
Recognition at venue

Mask Sponsor
$300

Recognition at venue

Individual Ticket
$30

1 Ticket

Age 6-13 Individual Ticket
$10

1 Ticket

