Boys And Girls Clubs Of North Central North Carolina

Hosted by

Boys And Girls Clubs Of North Central North Carolina

About this event

Mardi Gras 2026

2317 Enon Rd

Oxford, NC 27565, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Couples Ticket (2 admissions)
$180

Two guests, one great night!

Corporate-Event Sponsorship
$3,000

Make a meaningful impact while enjoying a premier Mardi Gras experience-and reward your employees with a memorable night out. Our Corporate Sponsorship includes exclusive event benefits along with high-visibility recognition before, during, and after the event.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Reserved table for your guests
  • Eight (8) complimentary event tickets-perfect for employee appreciation or client engagement
  • Social media recognition and shout-outs leading up to and following the event
  • Company name and logo featured on our website and in our program as an event sponsor
  • Opportunity to align your brand with a trusted community organization making a lasting difference

Your sponsorship directly supports programs that empower youth and strengthen our community while showcasing your company’s commitment to giving back.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

Support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable Mardi Gras celebration. Our Platinum Sponsorship offers meaningful visibility and event access without the reserved table.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Four (4) complimentary event tickets
  • Social media recognition and shout-outs before and after the event
  • Name and/or logo featured on our website and in the program as a Platinum sponsor
  • Bring a few friends or colleagues for a great evening

Your sponsorship helps provide life-changing programs for youth while showcasing your organization’s commitment to giving back.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Be part of the celebration and support a meaningful cause with our Gold Sponsorship—a great way to enjoy Mardi Gras while giving back.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Two (2) complimentary event tickets
  • Social media recognition and shout-outs before and after the event
  • Name and logo featured on our website as a Gold sponsor

Your sponsorship helps support impactful programs for youth while highlighting you/your organization’s commitment to the community.

Add a donation for Boys And Girls Clubs Of North Central North Carolina

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