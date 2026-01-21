Mardi Gras 2026

Make a meaningful impact while enjoying a premier Mardi Gras experience-and reward your employees with a memorable night out. Our Corporate Sponsorship includes exclusive event benefits along with high-visibility recognition before, during, and after the event.

Sponsorship Includes:

Reserved table for your guests

Eight (8) complimentary event tickets-perfect for employee appreciation or client engagement

Social media recognition and shout-outs leading up to and following the event

Company name and logo featured on our website and in our program as an event sponsor

Opportunity to align your brand with a trusted community organization making a lasting difference

Your sponsorship directly supports programs that empower youth and strengthen our community while showcasing your company’s commitment to giving back.