Mardi Gras 2026

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About this event
Oxford, NC 27565, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Two guests, one great night!
Make a meaningful impact while enjoying a premier Mardi Gras experience-and reward your employees with a memorable night out. Our Corporate Sponsorship includes exclusive event benefits along with high-visibility recognition before, during, and after the event.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your sponsorship directly supports programs that empower youth and strengthen our community while showcasing your company’s commitment to giving back.
Support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable Mardi Gras celebration. Our Platinum Sponsorship offers meaningful visibility and event access without the reserved table.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your sponsorship helps provide life-changing programs for youth while showcasing your organization’s commitment to giving back.
Be part of the celebration and support a meaningful cause with our Gold Sponsorship—a great way to enjoy Mardi Gras while giving back.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your sponsorship helps support impactful programs for youth while highlighting you/your organization’s commitment to the community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!