Hosted by

Jack & Jill Of America Inc

About this event

Mardi Gras Auction Donation

Mardi Gras Basket
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Mardi Gras bracelets, Mardi Gras Tea, King Cake, Mardi Gras socks, cup, mask, & headband, women's fashion tie, space fillers, and a gift card to Booku Poboys restaurant

D20 Series Insignia Fire TV 24‑inch Black
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D20 Series Insignia Fire TV 24‑inch Black & goodies.

New Orleans Night In
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Bring the magic of Mardi Gras home! This festive, alcohol-free basket includes beignet mix, café-style drinks, Cajun spices, a Louisiana dinner mix, and fun Mardi Gras accessories to set the mood. Just add music and let the good times roll — everything you need for a delicious New Orleans-style night in!

Mary Kay basket
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Mary Kay items

The Dapper Gentleman’s Upgrade Kit
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Elevate your wardrobe with this comprehensive style package. Whether you are prepping for a wedding, a gala, or a promotion, this set has you covered from head to toe. This basket includes:

$150 Gift Certificate valid toward an off-the-rack suit.


The Finishing Touches Set: A premium necktie, two coordinating pocket squares (handkerchiefs), and a matching cufflink set.


Stacy Adams Designer Socks: Luxury hosiery to complete the look with comfort and flair

Skin Care Basket
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(30 bath bombs)

Mimosa basket
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Everything to make a Mimosa

SiSi Cakes
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Caramel cake with glass cake stand & dome, and large peach cobbler in ornate ceramic casserole dish

Entertainment Basket
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BBW, Macy's, Masks, Wine, Google

Travel Basket
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Travel Basket: Tags, passport, travel pillow

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