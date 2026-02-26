Mardi Gras Auction Donation

About this event
Mardi Gras bracelets, Mardi Gras Tea, King Cake, Mardi Gras socks, cup, mask, & headband, women's fashion tie, space fillers, and a gift card to Booku Poboys restaurant
D20 Series Insignia Fire TV 24‑inch Black & goodies.
Bring the magic of Mardi Gras home! This festive, alcohol-free basket includes beignet mix, café-style drinks, Cajun spices, a Louisiana dinner mix, and fun Mardi Gras accessories to set the mood. Just add music and let the good times roll — everything you need for a delicious New Orleans-style night in!
Mary Kay items
Elevate your wardrobe with this comprehensive style package. Whether you are prepping for a wedding, a gala, or a promotion, this set has you covered from head to toe. This basket includes:
$150 Gift Certificate valid toward an off-the-rack suit.
The Finishing Touches Set: A premium necktie, two coordinating pocket squares (handkerchiefs), and a matching cufflink set.
Stacy Adams Designer Socks: Luxury hosiery to complete the look with comfort and flair
(30 bath bombs)
Everything to make a Mimosa
Caramel cake with glass cake stand & dome, and large peach cobbler in ornate ceramic casserole dish
BBW, Macy's, Masks, Wine, Google
Travel Basket: Tags, passport, travel pillow
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!