Mardi Gras Auction Donation

Elevate your wardrobe with this comprehensive style package. Whether you are prepping for a wedding, a gala, or a promotion, this set has you covered from head to toe. This basket includes:

$150 Gift Certificate valid toward an off-the-rack suit.





The Finishing Touches Set: A premium necktie, two coordinating pocket squares (handkerchiefs), and a matching cufflink set.





Stacy Adams Designer Socks: Luxury hosiery to complete the look with comfort and flair