Mardi Gras Auction Items

About this event
Star Wars: Complete Cross-Sections (30th Anniversary Ed.) book & The Last Jedi Collectible Trading “Card” (2017 Topps)
Not Used
Handcrafted 3-Foot Wooden Nutcracker
Hermle Quartz Anniversary Clock
Vintage Porcelain Hobo Clown Doll
Pearl & Gold-Tone Sweater Guard (Original Packaging)
Japanese Gourd Ornaments & Hyottoko Accessories Set
Decorative Spiral Dish with Silk Fold & Tie Pouch
Hand-Painted Ceramic Teapot with Stoneware Infuser
Hand-Painted Ceramic Teapot with Stoneware Infuser
Wooden Fish Statue with Sandalwood Fan
Traditional Korean Wedding Ducks (Won-ang)
Embroidered Bird Design Artwork
Handcrafted Cross-Stitch Table Placemats
Gourd Bird Figurine – Handcrafted & Hand-Painted
African Blue Stripe Woven Textile
$
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