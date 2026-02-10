Light of Hope Alliance

Hosted by

Light of Hope Alliance

About this event

Mardi Gras Auction Items

9101 Prince William St

Manassas, VA 20110, USA

Auction Item 1
Free

Star Wars: Complete Cross-Sections (30th Anniversary Ed.) book & The Last Jedi Collectible Trading “Card” (2017 Topps)

Auction Item 2
Free

Not Used

Auction Item 3
$100

Handcrafted 3-Foot Wooden Nutcracker

Auction Item 4
$30

Hermle Quartz Anniversary Clock

Auction Item 5
Free

Vintage Porcelain Hobo Clown Doll

Auction Item 6
Free

Pearl & Gold-Tone Sweater Guard (Original Packaging)

Auction Item 7
Free

Japanese Gourd Ornaments & Hyottoko Accessories Set

Auction Item 8
$10

Decorative Spiral Dish with Silk Fold & Tie Pouch

Auction Item 9
$5

Hand-Painted Ceramic Teapot with Stoneware Infuser

Auction Item 10
$20

Hand-Painted Ceramic Teapot with Stoneware Infuser

Auction Item 11
$10

Wooden Fish Statue with Sandalwood Fan

Auction Item 12
$10

Vintage Wooden Korean Couple (Papassan & Mamasan Figures)

Auction Item 13
$15

Traditional Korean Wedding Ducks (Won-ang)

Auction Item 14
$65

Gourmet Charcuterie Treat Board

Auction Item 15
$20

Embroidered Bird Design Artwork

Auction Item 16
$20

Handcrafted Cross-Stitch Table Placemats

Auction Item 17
$60

Gourd Bird Figurine – Handcrafted & Hand-Painted

Auction Item 18
$10

African Blue Stripe Woven Textile

Auction Item 19
$15

Demi-Tasse Set for Four, Silverplated (Paul Revere Silversmiths)

Auction Item 19
Free

TBD

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