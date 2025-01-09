Mardi Gras Derby Fundraiser

Reserved seating for 10 guests
Sponsorship recognition on all marketing material and signage during the event.
Full page advertisement in the digital program book plus front & back cover.
Acknowledgements on multiple social media platforms and press release.
Special decorated table with surprises.
Derby race horse with logo.
Overcoming Obstacles Gala sponsorship in October 2025 to include above.
Carnival Sponsor
$2,500
Reserved seating for 5 guests.
Sponsorship recognition during the event.
Full page advertisement in the digital program book.
Acknowledgements on multiple social media platforms.
Derby race horse with logo.
2 tickets to Overcoming Obstacles Gala in October 2025
Court Sponsor
$1,000
Reserved seating for 4 guests.
Half page advertisement in the digital program book.
Acknowledgements on multiple social media platforms.
Derby race horse with logo.
Masquerade Sponsor
$350
Half Page Advertisement in the Digital Program Book.
Acknowledgements on multiple social media platforms.
Derby race horse with logo.
