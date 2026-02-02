Mardi Gras Edition: Girls Play Trumpets Too T-Shirt Pre Sale

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Wear the Movement. Amplify Her Sound.
Show your support for the next generation of bold, brilliant young women in music with the official Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Lapel Pin — a symbol of empowerment, excellence, and opportunity.
Crafted with intention and designed to stand out, this elegant pin represents more than style — it represents access, mentorship, and the power of possibility.
A Symbol of Legacy. A Statement of Impact.
Introducing the official Girls Play Trumpets Too Black & Gold Donor Pin — a refined, signature piece created for those who don’t just support the mission… they stand behind it.
Designed in a striking black enamel with polished gold detailing, this pin represents power, prestige, and purpose — a wearable mark of your commitment to empowering the next generation of young women in music.
Celebrate freedom, power, and purpose with our Limited Edition Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote — now available in all pink with our iconic white logo. Designed to stand out while representing something greater, this tote is more than a fashion statement — it’s a symbol of empowerment, creativity, and community
Details:
100% durable cotton canvas
Soft all-pink base with white GPTT logo
Lightweight & spacious – perfect for summer festivals, books, or everyday essentials
Designed & released exclusively for Juneteenth 2025
Support a Mission:
Every purchase helps fund music education and leadership programming for young girls across New Orleans and beyond. Carry it with pride. Gift it with meaning.
Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.
Bold. Functional. Purpose-driven.
The Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bag is more than just an everyday carry — it’s a statement of empowerment, style, and impact.
Designed with vibrant colorways and our signature trumpet logo, these totes are built for students, creatives, professionals, and supporters who believe in showing up with purpose.
Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.
Designed for purpose and built for everyday life, the Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bags are more than just accessories — they are a bold expression of empowerment, style, and impact.
Whether you’re heading to rehearsal, school, work, or a community event, these bags allow you to carry what you need while standing for something greater.
Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.
Designed for purpose and built for everyday life, the Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bags are more than just accessories — they are a bold expression of empowerment, style, and impact.
Whether you’re heading to rehearsal, school, work, or a community event, these bags allow you to carry what you need while standing for something greater.
Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.
Bold. Functional. Purpose-driven.
The Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bag is more than just an everyday carry — it’s a statement of empowerment, style, and impact.
Designed with vibrant colorways and our signature trumpet logo, these totes are built for students, creatives, professionals, and supporters who believe in showing up with purpose.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!