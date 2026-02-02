Girls Play Trumpets Too

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Girls Play Trumpets Too

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Mardi Gras Edition: Girls Play Trumpets Too T-Shirt Pre Sale

(Adult Small) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult Small) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult Small) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$30

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Adult S–3XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Adult Medium) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult Medium) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult Medium) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$30

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Adult S–3XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Adult Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$30

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Adult S–3XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Adult X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$30

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Adult S–3XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Adult 2X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult 2X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult 2X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$40

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Adult S–3XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Adult 3X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult 3X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$40

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Adult S–3XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Adult 4X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult 4X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Adult 4X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$40

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Adult S–3XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Youth Small) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth Small) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth Small) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$25

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Youth S–XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Youth Medium) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth Medium) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth Medium) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$25

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Youth S–XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Youth Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$25

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Youth S–XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
(Youth X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt item
(Youth X Large) GPTT Mardi Gras T-shirt
$25

Product Details

  • Color: Royal Mardi Gras Purple
  • Fit: Unisex, soft cotton blend
  • Design: GPTT trumpet logo in signature green & gold
  • Sizes: Youth S–XL
  • Style: Classic crew neck, everyday wear

Perfect For:

  • Mardi Gras parades & events
  • School spirit days
  • Supporting girls in music
  • Gifting with purpose
0
Signature - Lapel pin item
Signature - Lapel pin
$25

Wear the Movement. Amplify Her Sound.


Show your support for the next generation of bold, brilliant young women in music with the official Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Lapel Pin — a symbol of empowerment, excellence, and opportunity.


Crafted with intention and designed to stand out, this elegant pin represents more than style — it represents access, mentorship, and the power of possibility.


0
GPTT Black & Gold Donor Sponsorship Pin item
GPTT Black & Gold Donor Sponsorship Pin
$40

A Symbol of Legacy. A Statement of Impact.


Introducing the official Girls Play Trumpets Too Black & Gold Donor Pin — a refined, signature piece created for those who don’t just support the mission… they stand behind it.


Designed in a striking black enamel with polished gold detailing, this pin represents power, prestige, and purpose — a wearable mark of your commitment to empowering the next generation of young women in music.


0
Limited Edition GPTT Signature Tote Bags item
Limited Edition GPTT Signature Tote Bags
$10

Celebrate freedom, power, and purpose with our Limited Edition Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote — now available in all pink with our iconic white logo. Designed to stand out while representing something greater, this tote is more than a fashion statement — it’s a symbol of empowerment, creativity, and community



Details:

100% durable cotton canvas

Soft all-pink base with white GPTT logo

Lightweight & spacious – perfect for summer festivals, books, or everyday essentials

Designed & released exclusively for Juneteenth 2025

Support a Mission:
Every purchase helps fund music education and leadership programming for young girls across New Orleans and beyond. Carry it with pride. Gift it with meaning.

0
GPTT Purple Signature Tote Bag item
GPTT Purple Signature Tote Bag
$25

Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.


Bold. Functional. Purpose-driven.

The Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bag is more than just an everyday carry — it’s a statement of empowerment, style, and impact.


Designed with vibrant colorways and our signature trumpet logo, these totes are built for students, creatives, professionals, and supporters who believe in showing up with purpose.


0
GPTT Pink Signature Tote Bag item
GPTT Pink Signature Tote Bag
$25

Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.


Designed for purpose and built for everyday life, the Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bags are more than just accessories — they are a bold expression of empowerment, style, and impact.


Whether you’re heading to rehearsal, school, work, or a community event, these bags allow you to carry what you need while standing for something greater.


0
GPTT Black Signature Tote Bag item
GPTT Black Signature Tote Bag
$25

Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.


Designed for purpose and built for everyday life, the Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bags are more than just accessories — they are a bold expression of empowerment, style, and impact.


Whether you’re heading to rehearsal, school, work, or a community event, these bags allow you to carry what you need while standing for something greater.


0
GPTT Green Signature Tote Bag item
GPTT Green Signature Tote Bag
$25

Carry the Mission. Represent the Movement.


Bold. Functional. Purpose-driven.

The Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote Bag is more than just an everyday carry — it’s a statement of empowerment, style, and impact.


Designed with vibrant colorways and our signature trumpet logo, these totes are built for students, creatives, professionals, and supporters who believe in showing up with purpose.


0
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