Gene Tomas Band Booster Organization Inc.

Hosted by

Gene Tomas Band Booster Organization Inc.

About this event

Mardi Gras Gala

3421 FM359

Richmond, TX 77406, USA

General Admission
$35

Enjoy a DJ, lite bites, drink, and silent auction.

Friends of the Gala
$150

sponsorship includes social media recognition.

Community Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes Logo placement on event signage and program. Social media mention. Verbal recognition during event.

Headliner Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes headliner recognition in the event title (Mardi Gras Gala sponsored by (business name). Prominent Logo placement on all event materials. Logo displayed on main event signage. Opportunity to include branded materials or promotional items at the event. Verbal recognition during event. Social Media spotlight pre- and post-event.

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