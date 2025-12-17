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About this event
Enjoy a DJ, lite bites, drink, and silent auction.
sponsorship includes social media recognition.
Sponsorship includes Logo placement on event signage and program. Social media mention. Verbal recognition during event.
Sponsorship includes headliner recognition in the event title (Mardi Gras Gala sponsored by (business name). Prominent Logo placement on all event materials. Logo displayed on main event signage. Opportunity to include branded materials or promotional items at the event. Verbal recognition during event. Social Media spotlight pre- and post-event.
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