The Arc Of Laramie County

Hosted by

The Arc Of Laramie County

About this event

Mardi Gras Gone Wrong - Murder Mystery Fundraiser

1400 E College Dr

Cheyenne, WY 82007, USA

THE GRAND DUKE
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

All funds support The Arc's Employment and Job Readiness Programs


🎭 2-VIP tables for 16 guests with premium seating

🎭 Exclusive VIP early access reception (5:00 PM)

🎭 Prominent logo placement in event program (full page)

🎭 Featured logo on event website homepage

🎭 Logo displayed on event signage throughout venue

🎭 Social media spotlight campaign (4 dedicated posts)

🎭 Custom Thank You reel on social media

🎭 Custom table signage with company branding

🎭 Verbal recognition during welcome remarks

🎭 Commemorative gift for your organization

FRENCH QUARTER FRIEND
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

All funds support The Arc's Social Skills Classes


🎭 Reserved table for 8 guests

🎭 Exclusive VIP early access reception (5:00 PM)

🎭 Name & logo listing in event program

🎭 Featured logo on event website homepage

🎭 Social media spotlight campaign (2 dedicated post)

🎭 Custom table signage.

🎭 Verbal recognition during welcome remarks

🎭 Commemorative gift for your organization

CARNIVAL KING/QUEEN
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

All funds support spaces and learning materials for our members


🎭 Reserved table for 4 guests

🎭 Exclusive VIP early access reception (5:00 PM)

🎭 Name & logo listing in event program

🎭 Featured logo on event website homepage

🎭 Social media spotlight campaign (1 dedicated post)

🎭 Verbal recognition during welcome remarks

🎭 Custom table signage

MASKED SUPPORTER
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

All funds support the general fund in all areas of need


🎭 2 individual event ticket

🎭 Exclusive VIP early access reception (5:00 PM)

🎭 Name listing in event program

🎭 Name listing on event website homepage

Individual Tickets
$50

Includes entry into the event & dinner

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!