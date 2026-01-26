Mardi Gras Gone Wrong - Murder Mystery Fundraiser

All funds support The Arc's Employment and Job Readiness Programs





🎭 2-VIP tables for 16 guests with premium seating

🎭 Exclusive VIP early access reception (5:00 PM)

🎭 Prominent logo placement in event program (full page)

🎭 Featured logo on event website homepage

🎭 Logo displayed on event signage throughout venue

🎭 Social media spotlight campaign (4 dedicated posts)

🎭 Custom Thank You reel on social media

🎭 Custom table signage with company branding

🎭 Verbal recognition during welcome remarks

🎭 Commemorative gift for your organization