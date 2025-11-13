Extreme Recreation Inc.

Mardi Gras Hemphill - Sponsors!

Purple Sponsor item
Purple Sponsor
$1,000

Premium logo placement on all event marketing. (posters, flyers, t-shirts

social media, website)

Complementary 10X10 Vendor Space

Recognition in event or press releases and radio mentions

Company banner displayed at main stage provided by sponsor)

Green Sponsor item
Green Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on event flyers, t-shirts, social media, and website

Recognition in event press-releases

Complimentary 10X10 vendor space


Yellow Sponsor item
Yellow Sponsor
$250

Logo placement on social media posts.

Recognition on sponsor signage at the event.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$100

Name listed on event website and sponsor or signage at the event

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$50

Name listed on sponsor signage at the event.

