Mardi Gras Hemphill - Sponsors!

Offered by
Premium logo placement on all event marketing. (posters, flyers, t-shirts
social media, website)
Complementary 10X10 Vendor Space
Recognition in event or press releases and radio mentions
Company banner displayed at main stage provided by sponsor)
Logo placement on event flyers, t-shirts, social media, and website
Recognition in event press-releases
Complimentary 10X10 vendor space
Logo placement on social media posts.
Recognition on sponsor signage at the event.
Name listed on event website and sponsor or signage at the event
Name listed on sponsor signage at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!