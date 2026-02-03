Marmo Innovation

Mardi Gras: La Danse Finale

2121 Market St

Galveston, TX 77550, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

10 left!

Recognition as the primary event sponsor with

prominent logo placement on all event materials,

banners, t-shirts, and promotional content

Opportunity to address the audience during the event

Dedicated booth space at the event

Featured mentions in all marketing materials and social

media promotions

VIP Backstage access for 20 guests, plus 10 private

parking spaces with elevator access

Drink tickets and snacks

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

10 left!

Logo placement on event materials and promotional

content

Verbal recognition during the event

Dedicated booth space at the event

Mentions in social media promotions

VIP Backstage access for 10 guests, plus 5 private

parking spaces with elevator access

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

10 left!

Logo on event materials and banners

Verbal recognition during the event

Social media shout-out

VIP Backstage access for 4, plus 2 private parking spots

with elevator access

Bronze Sponsor
$500

10 left!

Logo Placement on event banners

Verbal recognition during the event

VIP Backstage access for 2, plus 1 private spot with

elevator access

VIP Tickets
$50

10 left!

VIP backstage access

