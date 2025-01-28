Mardi Gras Sneaker Social

Put on your favorite sneakers and join Game Bridge Initiative for a festive evening celebration focused on connection, friendship, and fun for our Neurodiverent Community! Whether you’re coming with family, friends, or to meet new people, this inclusive event is designed to bring us all together. Open to all ages.

