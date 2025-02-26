Mare Day 2025

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About this event
Ticket to attend Mare Day. Due to capacity constraints, this ticket will be required to attend Mare Day and will be limited to the first 150 people.
Note: you MUST also purchase a Mare Day ticket to attend.
Ticket to attend Dinner with Horses. Limited to 50 people. Starting at 7 PM, join us for a lovely homemade dinner prepared by Kim!
Our planned menu includes the following items:
Entrées:
Chicken wings, burgers, pulled pork, and pasta primavera.
Sides:
Mac and cheese, corn on the cob, potato salad, and Caesar Salad.
Dessert:
2 sheet cakes (one chocolate and one vanilla inside).
Drinks:
Lemonade, Gatorade, water, ice tea, Coke, and Sprite.
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