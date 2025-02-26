Hosted by

Fallen Oak Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation

About this event

Mare Day 2025

12418 SE 47th Ave

Belleview, FL 34420, USA

Mare Day Admission
$20

Ticket to attend Mare Day. Due to capacity constraints, this ticket will be required to attend Mare Day and will be limited to the first 150 people.

Dinner with Horses
$50

Note: you MUST also purchase a Mare Day ticket to attend.

Ticket to attend Dinner with Horses. Limited to 50 people. Starting at 7 PM, join us for a lovely homemade dinner prepared by Kim!


Our planned menu includes the following items:

Entrées:
Chicken wings, burgers, pulled pork, and pasta primavera.

Sides:
Mac and cheese, corn on the cob, potato salad, and Caesar Salad.

Dessert:
2 sheet cakes (one chocolate and one vanilla inside).

Drinks:
Lemonade, Gatorade, water, ice tea, Coke, and Sprite.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!