Mare Day 2025

Note: you MUST also purchase a Mare Day ticket to attend.



Ticket to attend Dinner with Horses. Limited to 50 people. Starting at 7 PM, join us for a lovely homemade dinner prepared by Kim!





Our planned menu includes the following items:



Entrées:

Chicken wings, burgers, pulled pork, and pasta primavera.



Sides:

Mac and cheese, corn on the cob, potato salad, and Caesar Salad.



Dessert:

2 sheet cakes (one chocolate and one vanilla inside).



Drinks:

Lemonade, Gatorade, water, ice tea, Coke, and Sprite.