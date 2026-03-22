Marek March Madness Auction 2026

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Relax after a long day with pizza and a movie hosted by Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Shirah. A fun and memorable way to end your day!
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You and two friends will enjoy a special before-school treat with Mrs. Dugas – yummy donuts and a fun movie to start the day right!
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You and two friends get exclusive access to a cozy, VIP movie morning with Ms. Bass! Enjoy donuts, Chick-Fil-A breakfast, and a private movie experience before school.
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Think you have what it takes to take on the principals in an epic game of dodgeball? Face off against the principals in the ultimate dodgeball match! Get ready for fun, friendly competition, and bragging rights!
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You and two friends will enjoy a sweet before-school treat with Mrs. Solis! Start your day with delicious donuts, good conversation, and lots of smiles.
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You and a friend are invited to a hands-on cookie decorating session after school! Learn tips, get creative, and leave with beautifully decorated cookies.
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Grab your friends and join Mrs. Poydras for board games and delicious ice cream floats! Laugh, play, and enjoy a sweet treat together after school.
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Start your morning with fun and food! Bring your friends to enjoy games and tasty treats with the 5th grade teachers before school!
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Step into the role of a real librarian! Help organize books, check items in and out, and assist students in the library alongside Mrs. Phipps.
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Step into the role of a real librarian! Help organize books, check items in and out, and assist students in the library alongside Mrs. Phipps.
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Ever wondered what it’s like inside a police car? Join Officer Jones for a special behind-the-scenes experience—Sit inside a real police car, learn how it works, and even turn on the sirens!
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You and two friends are invited to a VIP nail salon day with Mrs. O’Connor, Mrs. Byrd, and Mrs. Kieu! Enjoy polishing, designs, and a fun filled hangout after school!
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You and two friends can skip the cafeteria line and enjoy a special lunch served right at their "throne” while you relax and enjoy a favorite movie projected in the classroom during their exclusive meal with Mrs. Tishler and Ms. Anson.
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Grab three friends for an exclusive after-school painting party. Ms. LeBoeuf will guide you step-by-step as you design your own canvas to take home.
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You and two friends will enjoy a special lunch with delicious pizza and a fun movie alongside your dual language teachers. A perfect mid-day treat!
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Skip the cafeteria and enjoy an exclusive movie lunch with Mrs. Henderson and Mrs. Jonason —complete with popcorn and a fun film!
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Join Mr. Kimball (certified PPR coach!) for a 90-minute pickleball experience with you and three friends. Great for learning, playing, and having tons of fun! Parents are welcome too!
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Treat yourself to 5 classes at The Yoga Studio. Stretch, breathe, and recharge with this $100 value wellness package—because parents deserve a break too!
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Enjoy 3 energizing mat classes designed to build core strength and improve flexibility. A $49 value focused on total-body wellness.
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Indulge in a light laser facial with a dermaplane add-on at Oasis Luxury Med Spa. Reveal smoother, brighter, and refreshed skin with this luxurious self-care experience.
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Keep your brows looking their best with eyebrow threading at NN Beauty & Spa. A quick and easy way to stay polished and put-together!
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Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a mini facial at NN Beauty & Spa. The perfect quick escape for a healthy, radiant glow!
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Enjoy a relaxing shampoo and professional style at NN Beauty & Spa—the perfect quick refresh for any occasion.
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Grab your crew for a 1-hour court rental at Chicken N Pickle! Includes equipment and two delicious appetizers—perfect for a fun-filled outing with friends or family.
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Build confidence, strength, and discipline with one month of unlimited taekwondo classes at Tiger J. Kim’s World Class Taekwondo.
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Skip the cooking and enjoy a tasty meal at Red Robin in the Pearland Town Center.
A perfect pick for busy nights or weekend treats!
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Enjoy a shampoo, cut, and blow dry at Luxe Edit Salon. Walk out feeling refreshed, confident, and ready to shine!
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Enjoy a curated wine and bites tasting at D’Vine Wine & Bistro—perfect for a relaxing date night or a fun outing with friends. Sip, savor, and indulge in a memorable culinary experience!
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