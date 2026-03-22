Mary Marek Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Mary Marek Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Marek March Madness Auction 2026

After School Movie Party (Mrs. Smith & Mrs. Shirah) item
After School Movie Party (Mrs. Smith & Mrs. Shirah)
$25

Starting bid

Relax after a long day with pizza and a movie hosted by Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Shirah. A fun and memorable way to end your day!

Breakfast & a Movie (Mrs. Dugas) item
Breakfast & a Movie (Mrs. Dugas)
$25

Starting bid

You and two friends will enjoy a special before-school treat with Mrs. Dugas – yummy donuts and a fun movie to start the day right!

Chick-fil-A Breakfast & a Movie (Ms. Bass) item
Chick-fil-A Breakfast & a Movie (Ms. Bass)
$25

Starting bid

You and two friends get exclusive access to a cozy, VIP movie morning with Ms. Bass! Enjoy donuts, Chick-Fil-A breakfast, and a private movie experience before school.

Dodgeball with the Principals (Mr. Brown & Dr. Lee) item
Dodgeball with the Principals (Mr. Brown & Dr. Lee)
$50

Starting bid

Think you have what it takes to take on the principals in an epic game of dodgeball? Face off against the principals in the ultimate dodgeball match! Get ready for fun, friendly competition, and bragging rights!

Donuts with Mrs. Solis item
Donuts with Mrs. Solis
$25

Starting bid

You and two friends will enjoy a sweet before-school treat with Mrs. Solis! Start your day with delicious donuts, good conversation, and lots of smiles.

Frost, Decorate, & Create (Mrs. Hopson) item
Frost, Decorate, & Create (Mrs. Hopson)
$25

Starting bid

You and a friend are invited to a hands-on cookie decorating session after school! Learn tips, get creative, and leave with beautifully decorated cookies.

Games & Ice Cream Floats (Mrs. Poydras) item
Games & Ice Cream Floats (Mrs. Poydras)
$35

Starting bid

Grab your friends and join Mrs. Poydras for board games and delicious ice cream floats! Laugh, play, and enjoy a sweet treat together after school.

Games & Grub with the 5th Grade Teachers item
Games & Grub with the 5th Grade Teachers
$25

Starting bid

Start your morning with fun and food! Bring your friends to enjoy games and tasty treats with the 5th grade teachers before school!

Librarian for a Full Day (Mrs. Phipps) item
Librarian for a Full Day (Mrs. Phipps)
$35

Starting bid

Step into the role of a real librarian! Help organize books, check items in and out, and assist students in the library alongside Mrs. Phipps.

Librarian for a Half Day (Mrs. Phipps) item
Librarian for a Half Day (Mrs. Phipps)
$35

Starting bid

Step into the role of a real librarian! Help organize books, check items in and out, and assist students in the library alongside Mrs. Phipps.

Junior Police Officer (Officer Jones) item
Junior Police Officer (Officer Jones)
$35

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it’s like inside a police car? Join Officer Jones for a special behind-the-scenes experience—Sit inside a real police car, learn how it works, and even turn on the sirens!

Mani Magic (Mrs. O’Connor, Mrs. Byrd, & Mrs. Kieu) item
Mani Magic (Mrs. O’Connor, Mrs. Byrd, & Mrs. Kieu)
$25

Starting bid

You and two friends are invited to a VIP nail salon day with Mrs. O’Connor, Mrs. Byrd, and Mrs. Kieu! Enjoy polishing, designs, and a fun filled hangout after school!

Royal Lunch & a Movie (Mrs. Tishler & Ms. Anson) item
Royal Lunch & a Movie (Mrs. Tishler & Ms. Anson)
$25

Starting bid

You and two friends can skip the cafeteria line and enjoy a special lunch served right at their "throne” while you relax and enjoy a favorite movie projected in the classroom during their exclusive meal with Mrs. Tishler and Ms. Anson.

Paint & Create (Ms. LeBoeuf) item
Paint & Create (Ms. LeBoeuf)
$35

Starting bid

Grab three friends for an exclusive after-school painting party. Ms. LeBoeuf will guide you step-by-step as you design your own canvas to take home.

Pizza & Movie with the 1st grade Dual Language Teachers item
Pizza & Movie with the 1st grade Dual Language Teachers
$25

Starting bid

You and two friends will enjoy a special lunch with delicious pizza and a fun movie alongside your dual language teachers. A perfect mid-day treat!

Popcorn & a Movie Lunch (Mrs. Henderson & Mrs. Jonason) item
Popcorn & a Movie Lunch (Mrs. Henderson & Mrs. Jonason)
$25

Starting bid

Skip the cafeteria and enjoy an exclusive movie lunch with Mrs. Henderson and Mrs. Jonason —complete with popcorn and a fun film!

Serve, Rally & Play: Pickleball Session (Mr. Kimball) item
Serve, Rally & Play: Pickleball Session (Mr. Kimball)
$35

Starting bid

Join Mr. Kimball (certified PPR coach!) for a 90-minute pickleball experience with you and three friends. Great for learning, playing, and having tons of fun! Parents are welcome too!

Relax, Reset, Renew (The Yoga Studio) item
Relax, Reset, Renew (The Yoga Studio)
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to 5 classes at The Yoga Studio. Stretch, breathe, and recharge with this $100 value wellness package—because parents deserve a break too!

Strengthen & Stretch (Rebel Pilates) item
Strengthen & Stretch (Rebel Pilates)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 energizing mat classes designed to build core strength and improve flexibility. A $49 value focused on total-body wellness.

Luxury Skin Renewal (Oasis Luxury Med Spa) item
Luxury Skin Renewal (Oasis Luxury Med Spa)
$250

Starting bid

Indulge in a light laser facial with a dermaplane add-on at Oasis Luxury Med Spa. Reveal smoother, brighter, and refreshed skin with this luxurious self-care experience.

Brow Refresh (NN Beauty & Spa) item
Brow Refresh (NN Beauty & Spa)
$10

Starting bid

Keep your brows looking their best with eyebrow threading at NN Beauty & Spa. A quick and easy way to stay polished and put-together!

Glow on the Go (NN Beauty & Spa) item
Glow on the Go (NN Beauty & Spa)
$30

Starting bid

Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a mini facial at NN Beauty & Spa. The perfect quick escape for a healthy, radiant glow!

Wash, Style, & Go (NN Beauty & Spa) item
Wash, Style, & Go (NN Beauty & Spa)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing shampoo and professional style at NN Beauty & Spa—the perfect quick refresh for any occasion.

Play, Snack & Serve (Chicken N Pickle) item
Play, Snack & Serve (Chicken N Pickle)
$45

Starting bid

Grab your crew for a 1-hour court rental at Chicken N Pickle! Includes equipment and two delicious appetizers—perfect for a fun-filled outing with friends or family.

Kick into Action (Tiger J. Kim’s World Class Taekwondo) item
Kick into Action (Tiger J. Kim’s World Class Taekwondo)
$100

Starting bid

Build confidence, strength, and discipline with one month of unlimited taekwondo classes at Tiger J. Kim’s World Class Taekwondo.

Dinner Made Easy (Red Robin) item
Dinner Made Easy (Red Robin)
$30

Starting bid

Skip the cooking and enjoy a tasty meal at Red Robin in the Pearland Town Center.

A perfect pick for busy nights or weekend treats!

Fresh Cut & Style (Luxe Edit Salon) item
Fresh Cut & Style (Luxe Edit Salon)
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a shampoo, cut, and blow dry at Luxe Edit Salon. Walk out feeling refreshed, confident, and ready to shine!

Sip & Savor (D’Vine Wine & Bistro) item
Sip & Savor (D’Vine Wine & Bistro)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a curated wine and bites tasting at D’Vine Wine & Bistro—perfect for a relaxing date night or a fun outing with friends. Sip, savor, and indulge in a memorable culinary experience!

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