Marguerite Hahn Outdoor Ed Cup

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About this event
Enjoy range balls, cart, golf and dinner
Enjoy range balls, 2 carts, golf, and dinner for four
Buffet dinner and desert for 1 adult
Dinner: Chicken Strips, fries & desert for kids 10 and under
We will display a sign with your company logo on it at a hole, and mention your company in our social media. Please email [email protected] a JPEG or PDF of what you would like displayed on the sign. Donation is tax deductible. Must receive logo by 8/28/26 in order to create sign. This does not include dinner or golf.
We will display a sign with your company logo on it at a hole as well as include your company Logo on our Banner and mention your company on our social Media, with an additional post dedicated exclusively to your company. Please email [email protected] a JPEG or PDF of what you would like displayed on the sign. Donation is tax deductible. Must receive logo by 8/28/26 in order to create sign and banner. This does not include dinner or golf.
We will display a sign with your company logo on it at a hole as well as include your company Logo on our Banner and mention your company on our social Media, with an additional post dedicated exclusive to your company. This level also includes a foursome of golf and dinner. Please email [email protected] a JPEG or PDF of what you would like displayed on the sign. Donation is tax deductible. Must receive logo by 8/28/26 in order to create sign and banner.
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