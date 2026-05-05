Marguerite Hahn Elementary School

Hosted by

Marguerite Hahn Elementary School

About this event

Marguerite Hahn Outdoor Ed Cup

3330 Yulupa Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95405, USA

Individual Golfer
$175

Enjoy range balls, cart, golf and dinner

Golf Foursome
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy range balls, 2 carts, golf, and dinner for four

Dinner only adult
$75

Buffet dinner and desert for 1 adult

Dinner only Kids (10 & Under)
$35

Dinner: Chicken Strips, fries & desert for kids 10 and under

Bronze Hole sponsorship
$250

We will display a sign with your company logo on it at a hole, and mention your company in our social media. Please email [email protected] a JPEG or PDF of what you would like displayed on the sign. Donation is tax deductible. Must receive logo by 8/28/26 in order to create sign. This does not include dinner or golf.

Silver Hole Sponsorship
$500

We will display a sign with your company logo on it at a hole as well as include your company Logo on our Banner and mention your company on our social Media, with an additional post dedicated exclusively to your company. Please email [email protected] a JPEG or PDF of what you would like displayed on the sign. Donation is tax deductible. Must receive logo by 8/28/26 in order to create sign and banner. This does not include dinner or golf.

Gold Hole Sponsorship
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

We will display a sign with your company logo on it at a hole as well as include your company Logo on our Banner and mention your company on our social Media, with an additional post dedicated exclusive to your company. This level also includes a foursome of golf and dinner. Please email [email protected] a JPEG or PDF of what you would like displayed on the sign. Donation is tax deductible. Must receive logo by 8/28/26 in order to create sign and banner.

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