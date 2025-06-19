Marguerite J. Wood Annual Crab Feast

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About this event
Please Note: When purchasing your ticket, please select the name of the Soror that referred you.
All guests must be 21 and older to attend the event.
There are no refunds for this event.
" Greater Service, Greater Progress"
The Amazingly Accomplished Alpha Alpha Sigma Chapter
“Where Leaders Get Their Start: Tradition, Standards, Unlimited Possibilities"
NaShona Kess, Esq. Basileus (President)
If you need more information, please contact us at [email protected]
Enjoy a more spacious and comfortable experience with this upgraded table option. This table seats fewer guests than the standard table to allow for more room and ease of movement. **Limited time offering**
Please Note: Due to the reduced number of seats (from 10 to 8), there is an additional $20 fee per table to help offset the cost of the unused seats
****When purchasing your ticket, please select the name of the Soror that referred you****
Please Note: When purchasing your ticket, please select the name of the Soror that referred you
This ticket option is not available to the public
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