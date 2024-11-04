Mariah's Miracle 2026 Annual Sponsorship

One prominent sign with logo on course; Onsite product visibility at event - opportunity to activate the hole to promote business with contest or activity; Company product in swag bag; Premium logo placement on promotional

material, website, signage & banners; Group sponsor recognition on social media; Opportunity to set up company table at the 19th Hole; One (1) Foursome - includes breakfast, lunch, green and cart fees, admission to the post golf awards, the 19th Hole activities & swag bags for four people