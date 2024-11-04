Mariah's Miracle 2026 Annual Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
$
Logo on t-shirt (given to every participant); Prominent sign with logo on course; Company logo and link tagged on Mariah’s Miracle website and event page; Recognition on social media; Sponsor call-outs throughout race; Four (4) participant registrations; 10% discount on additional participant; Opportunity for vendor table at event.
Company name recognized as lane sponsor; Logo on custom board (or other for returning sponsors); Premium logo placement on banner; Premium logo placement on promotional item (given to every participant); Company logo and link tagged on Mariah’s Miracle website and event page; Recognition on social media; Sponsor call-outs throughout tournament; One team registration (2 players); Two additional spectator meal tickets
One prominent sign with logo on course; Onsite product visibility at event - opportunity to activate the hole to promote business with contest or activity; Company product in swag bag; Premium logo placement on promotional
material, website, signage & banners; Group sponsor recognition on social media; Opportunity to set up company table at the 19th Hole; One (1) Foursome - includes breakfast, lunch, green and cart fees, admission to the post golf awards, the 19th Hole activities & swag bags for four people
All of the benefits of the 5K, Cornhole and Golf Sponsorships for a reduced price of $4500 which is a $1000 savings!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!