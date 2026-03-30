Mariah's Miracle Boots, Bags & BBQ Cornhole Tournament Raffle

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About this raffle
Enjoy an unforgettable game day experience with 4 tickets to any home game in the Pro Bowl section, plus an exclusive VIP pregame tour! Valued at $300, this is the ultimate way to take your game day to the next level.
Enjoy a relaxing getaway at the beautiful Wigwam Resort. Unwind in a serene desert setting, enjoy time poolside, and take in all the resort has to offer during your one-night stay. You’ll also receive a $50 gift card to Red’s Bar & Grill, plus exclusive Mariah’s Miracle merchandise to make your experience even more special. Valued at $425, this is the perfect escape for rest, relaxation, and a little indulgence.
Enjoy a round of golf for two at the beautiful Wigwam course. Take in the stunning scenery, then unwind after your game with a $50 gift card to Red’s Bar & Grill. Plus, you’ll receive exclusive Mariah’s Miracle golf merchandise to top it off. Valued at $400, this is the perfect package for a relaxing day on the course.
Step up to the plate with this incredible game day experience! Enjoy 4 tickets to see the Arizona Diamondbacks from premium seats behind the home dugout on Sunday, May 24th. Get an up-close view of the action and cheer on the D-backs in style. Valued at $800, it’s the perfect outing for family, friends, or any baseball fan—don’t miss your chance to win!
Calling all pickleball lovers!
This amazing package from Pickleball USA includes:
Everything you need to hit the court in style or level up your game—don’t miss your chance to win! Valued at $325.
⚾ Step up to the plate!
Enjoy Baseline Reserve tickets to an Arizona Diamondbacks home game—perfect for a fun day at the ballpark! Valid for any game (excluding blackout dates), this is a great way to catch the action and cheer on the D-backs.
Don’t miss your chance to win this classic game day experience! valued at $350
Enter for a chance to win an unforgettable family adventure! This exciting raffle package includes 6 tickets to the Wildlife World Zoo and 4 tickets to the OdySea Aquarium, with a total value of $362. From up-close animal encounters to incredible underwater experiences, this prize is perfect for a fun-filled day exploring some of Arizona’s favorite attractions. Don’t miss your chance to win!
Serve up some fun with this action-packed raffle package! Enjoy one hour of court time at Chicken N Pickle, complete with four paddle and ball rentals and two appetizers to share. Plus, take home a $25 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods to gear up for your next game. With a total value of $125, this prize is perfect for a fun day out with friends or family.
Get ready for nonstop fun with this ultimate Dave & Buster’s experience! This exciting package includes two 60-minute unlimited game time passes, four 100 game chips, one free shareable appetizer, and $40 in Power Cards—plus some awesome swag to top it off. Whether you’re competing for high scores or just enjoying a night out, this prize is packed with entertainment for everyone. Valued at $225, don’t miss your chance to win!
Enjoy a wild adventure with this fun-filled raffle package! This prize includes one full car admission to Bearizona, giving you an up-close drive-through wildlife experience the whole family will love. Plus, you’ll receive a $25 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card to gear up for your trip. It’s the perfect mix of adventure and outdoor fun—don’t miss your chance to win!
Refresh and recharge with this wellness-focused raffle package! Enjoy one week of Pilates group classes at Core Body Pilates, designed to strengthen, tone, and energize your body. This package also includes toe socks, a Pilates ring, resistance bands, and a diffuser to help you relax and recover at home. With a total value of $200, it’s the perfect way to invest in your health and well-being.
Give your home a refresh with this fantastic raffle prize! Enjoy a $200 gift card to American Furniture Warehouse, perfect for updating your space with stylish furniture, décor, or home essentials. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a room or add the perfect finishing touches, this prize gives you the flexibility to choose what you love. Don’t miss your chance to win!
Treat yourself and your friends to an unforgettable evening with this exclusive wine tasting experience! Enjoy a private tasting for up to 18 guests at Total Wine & More, where you’ll sample a curated selection of wines in a reserved private room. A charcuterie board is included as part of this raffle package to elevate your at-home entertaining. Valued at $625, this is the perfect opportunity to gather, sip, and celebrate in style. Don’t miss your chance to win!
Enjoy the perfect day out with this fun and flexible raffle package! Start with a delicious meal at First Watch with a $40 gift card, then head over to Topgolf for some friendly competition with a $50 gift card. To top it off, you’ll also receive a $25 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods to gear up for your next outing. It’s the perfect mix of food, fun, and play—don’t miss your chance to win!
Get an arm’s length of raffle tickets for $30—more tickets, more chances to win!
Buy more, save more! Get 5 raffle tickets for just $20.
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