Mariah's Miracle's Shop

Mariah’s Miracle Lightweight White Hat

Stay cool and stylish while supporting a great cause! Our Mariah’s Miracle lightweight white hat is designed for all-day comfort with breathable, quick-drying fabric and an adjustable back strap for the perfect fit. Its clean, minimal look pairs easily with any outfit, making it your new go-to hat for the golf course, errands, or everyday wear. Finished with our signature logo, this hat spreads awareness with every wear. Light, comfortable, and full of purpose. 💜