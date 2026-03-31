Marian Theatre Guild

Offered by

Marian Theatre Guild

About the memberships

Marian Theatre Guild's Patron Plan

St Genesius Plan
$1,000

Valid until May 9, 2027

$1000 or more membership includes:

-Name on plaque in auditorium lobby

-12 dinners for the season

-12 show tickets for the season

-Tax deduction $304 or more

Celebrity Plan
$500

Valid until May 9, 2027

$500 membership includes:

-8 dinners for the season

-8 tickets for the season

-Tax deduction $36

Star Plan
$375

Valid until May 9, 2027

$375 membership includes:

-6 dinners for the season

-6 tickets for the season

-Tax deduction $27

Producer Plan
$250

Valid until May 9, 2027

$250 membership includes:

-4 dinners for the season

-4 show tickets for the season

-Tax deduction $19

Director Plan
$175

No expiration

$175 membership includes:

-2 dinners for the season

-4 show tickets for the season

-Tax deduction $18


Production Manager Plan
$125

Valid until May 9, 2027

$125 membership includes:

-2 dinners for the season

-2 show tickets for the season

-Tax deduction $9

Patron Plan
$85

No expiration

$85 membership includes:

-4 show tickets for the season

-Tax deduction $5

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