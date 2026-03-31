Marian Theatre Guild's Patron Plan

About the memberships
Valid until May 9, 2027
$1000 or more membership includes:
-Name on plaque in auditorium lobby
-12 dinners for the season
-12 show tickets for the season
-Tax deduction $304 or more
Valid until May 9, 2027
$500 membership includes:
-8 dinners for the season
-8 tickets for the season
-Tax deduction $36
Valid until May 9, 2027
$375 membership includes:
-6 dinners for the season
-6 tickets for the season
-Tax deduction $27
Valid until May 9, 2027
$250 membership includes:
-4 dinners for the season
-4 show tickets for the season
-Tax deduction $19
No expiration
$175 membership includes:
-2 dinners for the season
-4 show tickets for the season
-Tax deduction $18
Valid until May 9, 2027
$125 membership includes:
-2 dinners for the season
-2 show tickets for the season
-Tax deduction $9
No expiration
$85 membership includes:
-4 show tickets for the season
-Tax deduction $5
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