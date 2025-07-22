Marianas Alliance for Growth of Islanders

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Marianas Alliance for Growth of Islanders

About this raffle

Marianas Festival Alaska Airlines Raffle

One chance of winning
$50

Win 2 Unrestricted Roundtrip Tickets on Alaska Airlines — Up to $2,500 Value!


Enter for your chance to win two Unrestricted Coach Class roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

What makes them special?

  • No blackout dates – travel any day of the year
  • No fare restrictions – book any available Coach Class seat
  • Valid anywhere Alaska Airlines flies (excluding codeshare partners)
  • Valued up to $1,250 each ($2,500 total)

Raffle Details:
🎟 Tickets: $50 each
🎯 Only 200 tickets available — great odds!
📅 Drawing: Sunday, August 24 at the Marianas Festival
📍 Must be present to win (a proxy can claim with proof of purchase)

From Hawaii’s beaches to Alaska’s glaciers, New York’s skyline to Mexico’s sunshine — the destination is yours to choose!

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