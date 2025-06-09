Marianna VFC 3rd Annual Softball Tournament

Registration for the softball tournament is $150 per team. Teams are required to bring their own equipment, and the rules will be posted on the event page. Teams are required to be co-ed, 50% Men 50% Women. Umpire and field fees will be paid by event promoter. Only 8 teams can register, due to limitations of the field.

Registration for the softball tournament is $150 per team. Teams are required to bring their own equipment, and the rules will be posted on the event page. Teams are required to be co-ed, 50% Men 50% Women. Umpire and field fees will be paid by event promoter. Only 8 teams can register, due to limitations of the field.

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