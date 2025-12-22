Marianna's 2/26

Hosted by
Peppered and Capicola Ham along with Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, topped off with fresh Provolone Cheese and crunchy mild pepper rings
A different kind of ham sandwich, simple but with a bold flavor: the Swiss Cheese and Horseradish Sauce add that extra zing to the Virginia Baked Ham, along with the Italian dressing.
Seltzer’s Double Smoked Sweet Lebanon Bologna hoagie is paired with our Sweet & Sassy Mayo for a flavor combination your taste buds will fall in love with.
A classic: the Imported Ham is the star of this show, with the sliced bacon and Virginia Baked Ham as supporting cast. American Cheese and pickles complement the mayo dressing.
A heartier affair: the flavorful Roast Beef is the mainstay of this sandwich, with support from the Provolone Cheese and Horseradish sauce. A winning combination!
Love a ham & cheese hoagie, but looking for something different? This one's a hit: the cheese is Cheddar, the ham is Smoked, and the sauce is Sweet & Sassy! You won't regret it.
Yearning for a delicious turkey sandwich? We got you covered! The Roasted Turkey Breast in this sandwich goes great with Provolone Cheese with Hellmann's mayo, plus Marianna's Italian dressing.
Also known as "The Original," an oldie but goodie made with Genoa Salami, Imported Ham, and Provolone Cheese. Marianna's original recipe still stands strong!
No meat? No problem! With this delicious combination of Provolone, American, and Swiss Cheeses with peppers and pickles, you'll be in for a real treat!
A classic: Made with DelGrosso's own New York Style Pizza sauce, on our freshly baked classic crust with shredded Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, and freshly sliced pepperoni topping.
A local favorite: This sauce-less style pizza is topped with shredded Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Mild Pepper Rings, Green Peppers, Herbs, Spices, and an Olive Oil Blend atop on our own classic crust.
Cheese lover's: This meat-free option is made with DelGrosso's own New York Style Pizza sauce, on our freshly baked classic crust with shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
