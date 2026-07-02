Plum High Music Boosters

Offered by

Plum High Music Boosters

About this shop

Marianna's Hoagies - August 2026

Pick-up location

Plum High School Cafeteria,

Italian Hoagie item
Italian Hoagie
$11

A crowd favorite! Peppered and Capicola Ham along with Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, topped off with fresh Provolone Cheese and crunchy mild pepper rings.

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All American Hoagie item
All American Hoagie
$11

The culmination of American and Italian sandwich cuisine, as simple as it is tasty: Salami, Ham, Bologna, and American Cheese - with Italian dressing, of course!

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Ham & Swiss Hoagie item
Ham & Swiss Hoagie
$11

A different kind of ham sandwich, simple but with a bold flavor: the Swiss Cheese and Horseradish Sauce add that extra zing to the Virginia Baked Ham, along with the Italian dressing.

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Sweet Lebanon Bologna Hoagie item
Sweet Lebanon Bologna Hoagie
$11

Marianna’s is proud to team up with Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats for our newest hoagie flavor that you will be sure to love. Seltzer’s Double Smoked Sweet Lebanon Bologna hoagie is paired with our Sweet & Sassy Mayo for a flavor combination your taste buds will fall in love with.

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Ham Club Hoagie item
Ham Club Hoagie
$11

A classic: the Imported Ham is the star of this show, with the sliced bacon and Virginia Baked Ham as supporting cast. American Cheese and pickles complement the mayo dressing.

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Roast Beef Hoagie item
Roast Beef Hoagie
$11

A heartier affair: the flavorful Roast Beef is the mainstay of this sandwich, with support from the Provolone Cheese and Horseradish sauce. A winning combination!

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Smoked Ham & Cheddar Hoagie item
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Hoagie
$11

Love a ham & cheese hoagie, but looking for something different? This one's a hit: the cheese is Cheddar, the ham is Smoked, and the sauce is Sweet & Sassy! You won't regret it.

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Turkey Hoagie item
Turkey Hoagie
$11

Yearning for a delicious turkey sandwich? We got you covered! The Roasted Turkey Breast in this sandwich goes great with Provolone Cheese with Hellmann's mayo, plus Marianna's Italian dressing.

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Traditional Hoagie item
Traditional Hoagie
$11

Also known as "The Original," an oldie but goodie made with Genoa Salami, Imported Ham, and Provolone Cheese. Marianna's original recipe still stands strong!

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Three Cheese Hoagie item
Three Cheese Hoagie
$11

No meat? No problem! With this delicious combination of Provolone, American, and Swiss Cheeses with peppers and pickles, you'll be in for a real treat!

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Cheese Pizza item
Cheese Pizza
$11

Cheese lover's: This meat-free option is made with DelGrosso's own New York Style Pizza sauce, on our freshly baked classic crust with shredded Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

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Pepperoni Pizza item
Pepperoni Pizza
$11

A classic: Made with DelGrosso's own New York Style Pizza sauce, on our freshly baked classic crust with shredded Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, and freshly sliced pepperoni topping.

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White Pizza item
White Pizza
$11

A local favorite: This sauce-less style pizza is topped with shredded Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Mild Pepper Rings, Green Peppers, Herbs, Spices, and an Olive Oil Blend atop on our own classic crust.

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Cowboy Salsa item
Cowboy Salsa
$6

16oz Saddle Up for Bold Flavor with Marianna’s Cowboy Salsa. This Hearty Blend of Sweet Corn, Black Beans, and Smoky Chipotle Delivers a Perfect Balance of Flavor and Richness in Every Bite!

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MPH Salsa item
MPH Salsa
$6

16oz Supercharge Your Taste Buds with Marianna’s MPH Salsa. This Bold Blend of Sweet Mango, Juicy Pineapple, and Habanero Creates the Perfect Balance of Heat and Sweetness!

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Sunset Salsa item
Sunset Salsa
$6

16oz Enjoy The Perfect Burst of Flavor with Marianna’s Sunset Salsa. This Classic Medium Salsa Blends Ripe Tomatoes, Peppers, and Onion for a Rich, Well-Balanced Taste – Not Too Hot, Not Too Mild.

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