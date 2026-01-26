Hosted by

Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry Inc

Fill the Bowls Silent Auction

Round fireplace table with 6 chairs item
Round fireplace table with 6 chairs
$300

Starting bid

Retails for over $1000.

large Jewelry box with jewelry item
large Jewelry box with jewelry
$20

Starting bid

This multi drawer jewelry box has compartments for all your jewelry including rings, necklace, and bracelets

Beautifully crafted box with sparkling treasures item
Beautifully crafted box with sparkling treasures
$5

Starting bid

Wine basket for that special date item
Wine basket for that special date
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful wine basket complete with two glasses, corkscrew and a bottle of wine.

Lego flower collection of 3 item
Lego flower collection of 3
$50

Starting bid

Sought after Lego flowers. retail of all 3 is over $200

Mikasa Stainless Steel insulated mugs item
Mikasa Stainless Steel insulated mugs
$25

Starting bid

This set of Mikasa mugs are stainless steel with insulation. Elegant but also practical. Includes SSteel Carafe. Retail $150

Food Saver item
Food Saver
$25

Starting bid

Food Saver vacuum seals your meats, produce and fruits so they last in your freezer. Don’t let that expensive food spoil when you can freeze it for later

13 pc T-fal pots and pans item
13 pc T-fal pots and pans
$50

Starting bid

This 13 pc T-fal stainless steel set is all you need. Get rid of those old mismatched pieces. Retail $89

Masticating juicer item
Masticating juicer
$30

Starting bid

Let’s get healthy this year. Make your own fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies. Nutritious and also a great way to use up fruits and veggies before they go bad in your refrigerator Retail $100

Gamers Paradise item
Gamers Paradise
$50

Starting bid

DPS gamers chair, oon 2.1 soundbar and gamers headset Retail $250

Bella griddle with warming tray item
Bella griddle with warming tray
$25

Starting bid

Large griddle allows you to make your whole meal at once. Warming tray on bottom

Dental care item
Dental care
$50

Starting bid

Phillips electric toothbrushes and WaterPik flosser. Retail $250

St Charles Bowl Funpack item
St Charles Bowl Funpack
$25

Starting bid

One hour of bowling for up to 6 people

