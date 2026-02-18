Marin Theatre's 60th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

A Sonoma experience you'll never forget! Four tickets to a 2026 production at the renowned Transcendence Theatre Company's Broadway Under the Stars outdoor venue at the Field of Dreams in Sonoma, a pre-show dinner for 4 at Valley Bar & Bottle Restaurant on the historic Sonoma Square, and an overnight stay for 2 at MacArthur Place Hotel.





Transcendence Tickets can be used for either "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" (June 12-28), "Radio Recall" (July 10 - 12), "Mamma Mia" (August 13-30), or the Broadway Holiday show in December (indoors).





Dinner at Valley Bar & Bottle will be a family-style prix-fixe meal with a champagne greeting, curated by the Valley team.





The overnight stay at MacArthur Place Hotel includes breakfast for two and is valid until May 1, 2027.



