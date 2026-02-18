Marin Theatre's 60th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A Sonoma experience you'll never forget! Four tickets to a 2026 production at the renowned Transcendence Theatre Company's Broadway Under the Stars outdoor venue at the Field of Dreams in Sonoma, a pre-show dinner for 4 at Valley Bar & Bottle Restaurant on the historic Sonoma Square, and an overnight stay for 2 at MacArthur Place Hotel.
Transcendence Tickets can be used for either "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" (June 12-28), "Radio Recall" (July 10 - 12), "Mamma Mia" (August 13-30), or the Broadway Holiday show in December (indoors).
Dinner at Valley Bar & Bottle will be a family-style prix-fixe meal with a champagne greeting, curated by the Valley team.
The overnight stay at MacArthur Place Hotel includes breakfast for two and is valid until May 1, 2027.
Starting bid
Sonoma at its best! This Vineyard Retreat in Kenwood, CA lies in the hills overlooking Sonoma's Valley of the Moon. Included is a private pool (heated May-Oct), outdoor space for dining and relaxing, ping-pong and a pickleball court. Included with the house are two bottles of award-winning wine. Available to reserve for three consecutive nights, must be booked prior to October 1, 2027.
The weekend will also include private wine tastings for four at two renowned nearby wineries: Stone Edge Farm in Glen Ellen and B.Wise Vineyards in Kenwood.
Starting bid
A night out you've always wanted! Two premium tickets to a production at San Francisco Playhouse and an overnight stay at the San Francisco Metropolitan Club.
Located in the heart of the Union Square Theater District, San Francisco Playhouse is an award-winning nonprofit theatre company that stages more than 300 performances per year.
A distinguished private women's club in San Francisco since 1915, the Metropolitan Club is a historic building, located near Union Square with 18 beautifully decorated guest rooms. Must be used by October 2026.
Starting bid
A family tour for up to four people at the Muttville facilities in the Mission in San Francisco. Take a tour of the beautiful new Muttville facility designed by Ken Fulk, and have a meet-and-greet for your family with the Muttville senior dogs. Must be used by December 2026.
This package will also come with two framed and signed MUTTS Comics prints. Created by Patrick McDonnell in 1994, MUTTS follows the heartwarming adventures of Earl the dog, Mooch the cat, and an endearing cast of animal and human pals. It has captured the hearts of millions, garnering international recognition for its gentle humor and powerful themes of kindness, compassion, and friendship. McDonnell also co-wrote the children's musical The Gift of Nothing which Marin Theatre produced in December 2025.
Starting bid
AT THE LARK THEATER ENJOY A BIT OF LONDON THEATRE LIVE!
Be a part of the 2026-27 National Theatre Live with 2 season tickets.
BONUS: Dinner with Josh Costello, Executive Artistic Director of The Lark Theater and the director of the hugely successful, award winning Eureka Day at Marin Theatre.
In discussion with Josh, choose one of the plays in the National Theatre Live season to share and discuss, plus a gift certificate for dinner at Perry’s in Larkspur for $200. Choose whether to have the discussion at dinner on the night of or another day before or after you see the show of your choice.
Starting bid
A beer lover's dream! 6 bottles of the highly sought after Triple IPA Pliny The Younger along with a T-shirt (L), and a hat from Russian River Brewery.
Pliny the Younger is released annually for two weeks only in February and is loaded with a fresh hop aroma and flavor with notes of pine, stone fruit, citrus, and lychee. 2026 Pliny The Younger is hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, Tangier, Citra, Mosaic, Nectaron, and Warrior.
Starting bid
Enjoy a set of three special wines from B.Wise Vineyards -
2023 Nobles Vineyard Chardonnay
2023 Silver Eagle Vineyard Pinot Noir
2023 Moon Mountain District Cabernet Sauvignon
Starting bid
Generously donated by Gerry Goldsholle, you could be the owner of a 2014 Hayne Vineyard Zinfandel and a 2011 Montafi Ranch Zinfandel from Carlisle Winery. These wines retail between $75-$150/bottle.
Starting bid
Doesn't get any better. Watch the Blue Angels and spend the afternoon cruising the Bay on the Lovely Day - a 30' sport fishing boat for up to 6 people (can accommodate more per prior arrangements); kids are welcome and encouraged.
We will leave the dock at Paradise Cay in Tiburon on Saturday, October 10, 2026 and head towards the Golden Gate Bridge to watch the SFO Fleet Week Air Shows, sneak out of the gate and find some harbor porpoises, sea lions, or a whale, and then watch the Blue Angels do their thing as they dance above your heads. Depart at 12pm and return by 4:30pm. Beverages and light boat snacks provided. [must be used on the date specified - 10/10/2026]
Starting bid
A great night out right in San Rafael! Two tickets for a show at the award-winning Marin Shakespeare Company and two $100 gift certificates for dinner at the authentic Irish pub The Burren House in San Rafael.
With Shakespeare as their endless inspiration, Marin Shakespeare Company serves as a vibrant catalyst for cultural engagement, education, and social justice to benefit the people of Marin County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and beyond.
Renowned Irish playwright Brendan Behan once stated, “The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink, and somebody to love you.” With this in mind, the menu at The Burren House in San Rafael features a delightful blend of traditional Irish cuisine and comforting pub favorites, all crafted from locally sourced ingredients. It's a place of fun, great conversation and typical Irish music.
Starting bid
Enjoy drinks at Corner Bar, appetizers at Playa, and reserved seats at the Sequoia Theater for the Opening Night of the 2026 Mill Valley Film Festival, followed by the Opening Night Party! Must be used on Opening Night of MVFF 2026 in October.
Starting bid
Tour the KQED Studios in the Mission District of San Francisco! This tour for up to 4 guests will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of your favorite news radio programs along with an opportunity to meet KQED Morning News Anchor, Brian Watt. Must be scheduled by October 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day in Healdsburg with a wine tasting and exclusive opportunity to see a new theatrical production at The 222.
The 222 is a performing arts center in Healdsburg housed in the Paul Mahder Gallery. The wine tasting will be a signature patio tasting at the beautiful Papapietro Perry Winery, followed by gold tickets to The 222 on either the weekend of May 15-17 or 22-24. See A Room in the Castle based on the women of Hamlet, by Lauren Gunderson, the playwright in residence at Marin Theatre for 6 years. One of the actors featured is the ever talented Leontyne Mbele-Mbong whom you recently saw in Waste, Eureka Day, and The Cherry Orchard at Marin Theatre.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!