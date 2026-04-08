Color the Outdoors

Hosted by

Color the Outdoors

About this event

Marina Archery Team Salt Lake City Tournament

9575 State St

Sandy, UT 84070, USA

Meals on the trip for one Youth
$75

With this amount a child doesn't have to worry about meals during their trip. Dinner, breakfast and lunch will be covered for the Four day trip.

Food For the Team
$600

This will allow coaches to purchase groceries and cook meals for the team.

Flight Support
Pay what you can

Help cover the cost of flights to Salt Lake City and back to San Francisco

Transportation
Pay what you can

Help get our team to and from the Tournament using ride share. There's a total of 15 of us traveling with archery gear.

Add a donation for Color the Outdoors

$

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