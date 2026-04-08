Marina Archery Team Salt Lake City Tournament

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About this event
With this amount a child doesn't have to worry about meals during their trip. Dinner, breakfast and lunch will be covered for the Four day trip.
This will allow coaches to purchase groceries and cook meals for the team.
Help cover the cost of flights to Salt Lake City and back to San Francisco
Help get our team to and from the Tournament using ride share. There's a total of 15 of us traveling with archery gear.
$
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