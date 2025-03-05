Marina Girls Basketball Poker & Bingo Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
A seat at the Poker Table allows entry for one adult, over 21 years old. Includes free parking, dinner, snacks, dessert, and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages of choice. Player will be entered into Texas Hold 'Em Poker Tournament. Doors open and dinner served at 6 pm, play begins at 7 pm.
A seat at the Bingo Tables allows entry for one Adult, over 21 years old. Includes free parking, dinner, snacks, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages of choice. Each Bingo game wins a prize. Doors open and dinner served at 6 pm, play begins at 7 pm.
Sponsor a coach at the Poker Table gives you the honor of sponsoring your favorite coach's play and dinner at our event. This ticket allows entry for one Adult, over 21 years old. Includes free parking, dinner, snacks, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages of choice. Player will be entered in Texas Hold 'Em Poker Tournament. Doors open and dinner served at 6 pm, play begins at 7 pm.
Sponsor a coach for Bingo gives you the honor of sponsoring your favorite coach's play and dinner at our event. This ticket allows entry for one Adult, over 21 years old. Includes free parking, dinner, snacks, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages of choice. Doors open and dinner served at 6 pm, play begins at 7 pm.
Want to increase your chances of winning a bingo prize? We suggest you purchase a second set of Bingo cards! Double your chances and your fun while supporting your favorite Basketball Players.
Unlimited Beer & Wine
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!