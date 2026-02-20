Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachemnt 778 - Detachment Sponsors

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About this event
1/4 page ad in our Detachment Newsletter which runs 4 times a year.
1/2 page ad in our Detachment Newsletter which runs 4 times a year.
Pull page ad in our Detachment Newsletter which runs 4 times a year.
Entry Level Sponsor
Support - Level sponsor
Mid-Tier - Level sponsor
Prestige - Level sponsor
Title sponsor
Sponsor an active duty Marine (who lives in the area) and their spouse to attend the Detachment's Installation of Officers & awards banquet.
This allows us to invite Marines who are still serving to see what support awaits them when they do exit active duty service.
$
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