Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

Hosted by

Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

About this event

Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachemnt 778 - Detachment Sponsors

Newsletter Ad 1/4 Page
$25

1/4 page ad in our Detachment Newsletter which runs 4 times a year.

Newsletter Ad 1/4 Page
$50

1/2 page ad in our Detachment Newsletter which runs 4 times a year.

Newsletter Ad Full Page
$100

Pull page ad in our Detachment Newsletter which runs 4 times a year.

Patriot Sponsor
$250

Entry Level Sponsor

  1. 1/4 page ad in our Detachment newsletter (4 issues)
  2. Name listed in the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet Program
  3. Website Recognition
  4. Certificate Recognition
Semper Fi Sponsor
$500

Support - Level sponsor

  1. 1/2 page ad in our Detachment newsletter (4 issues)
  2. Name listed in the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet Program
  3. Website Recognition
  4. Certificate Recognition
  5. Two tickets to the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet
Distinguished Sponsor
$1,000

Mid-Tier - Level sponsor

  1. Full page ad in our Detachment newsletter (4 issues)
  2. Logo in the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet Program (only under the upper tier sponsors)
  3. Logo on Website Recognition page
  4. Social Media Recognition
  5. Certificate Plaque Recognition
  6. Two reserved tickets to the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet
EGA Sponsor
$2,500

Prestige - Level sponsor

  1. Full page ad in our Detachment newsletter (4 issues)
  2. Logo in the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet Program (only under title sponsor tier)
  3. Logo on Website Recognition page
  4. Social Media Recognition
  5. Certificate Plaque Recognition
  6. Reserved table (8 tickets) to the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet
  7. Half Page ad in our Department (State) Convention Program.
Commandant Level Sponsor
$5,000

Title sponsor

  1. Full page ad in our Detachment newsletter (4 issues)
  2. Full Page logo / message in the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet Program
  3. Top and largest logo on Website Recognition page
  4. Social Media Recognition
  5. Plaque Recognition
  6. VIP Table (8 seats) to the Installation of Officers & Awards Banquet
Sponsor a Marine
$50

Sponsor an active duty Marine (who lives in the area) and their spouse to attend the Detachment's Installation of Officers & awards banquet.

This allows us to invite Marines who are still serving to see what support awaits them when they do exit active duty service.

Add a donation for Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!