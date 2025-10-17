Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachemnt 778 - Golf Tournament Sponsors

Hole Sign Package
$100

250th Anniversay Hole Sign Package
$250

It just means more. The Marines celebrated their 250th Anniversary on November 10th 2025.


Vendor Package
$500

Small LOGO on T Shit

Allowed to set up a tent to advertise their product in designated areas. Areas will be arranged by first come


bases.

Semper Fi Package
$500

4 T-Shirts

1 Hole Sign

Midsize Banner

Small LOGO on T Shirts

Birthday Package
$1,110

In honor of the Marine Corps Birthday November 10th.
4 POLO Shirts

2 Hole Signs

2 Midsize Banners

Small LOGO on T Shirts

1775 Club Package
$1,775

Make it mean MORE, The Marine Corps was started in 1775 what better way to show you support FREEDOM!!!

4 POLO Shirts

4 T-shirts

2 Hole Sign

1 Large Sign

1 Midsize Banner

60 Door Prize

Tickets*

Small LOGO on T Shirts

1 Team Entry into the Tournament (4 tickets)

Tun Tavern Package
$2,500

Birthplace of the Marine Corps. Tun Tavern Philadelphia, PA.
4 POLO Shirts

4 T-shirts

2 Hole Sign

2 Large Sign

Large LOGO on T Shirts

60 Door Prize

Tickets*
1 Team Entry into the Tournament (4 tickets)

