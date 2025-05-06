Marine Corps League Memberships - Choctaw Detachment 778

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renewals or
New Members - must also be approved at a Detachment Meeting and provide
1. a copy of your DD214 showing honorable discharge
2. a completed application for membership
Before you become a member of the MCL - Choctaw Detachment 778
see final note for links to application and where to send your app and DD214 to when ready.
No expiration
MUST BE A MEMBER FOR ONE YEAR BEFORE YOU CAN BECOME A LIFE MEMBER.
Once you pay this you will owe no more MCL yearly membership dues.
AP 7050. Life Members.
The above Fees are only available if the member’s annual dues have been paid and the member is in good standing.
