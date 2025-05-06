Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

About the memberships

Marine Corps League Memberships - Choctaw Detachment 778

Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: August 1

Renewals or

New Members - must also be approved at a Detachment Meeting and provide
1. a copy of your DD214 showing honorable discharge
2. a completed application for membership
Before you become a member of the MCL - Choctaw Detachment 778

see final note for links to application and where to send your app and DD214 to when ready.

Life Membership - 35 years of age or lower
$1,000

No expiration

MUST BE A MEMBER FOR ONE YEAR BEFORE YOU CAN BECOME A LIFE MEMBER.


Once you pay this you will owe no more MCL yearly membership dues.

AP 7050. Life Members.
The above Fees are only available if the member’s annual dues have been paid and the member is in good standing.

Life Membership - 36-50 years of age
$800

No expiration

MUST BE A MEMBER FOR ONE YEAR BEFORE YOU CAN BECOME A LIFE MEMBER.

Once you pay this you will owe no more MCL yearly membership dues.

AP 7050. Life Members.
The above Fees are only available if the member’s annual dues have been paid and the member is in good standing.

Life Membership - 51-64 years of age
$600

No expiration

MUST BE A MEMBER FOR ONE YEAR BEFORE YOU CAN BECOME A LIFE MEMBER.


Once you pay this you will owe no more MCL yearly membership dues.

AP 7050. Life Members.
The above Fees are only available if the member’s annual dues have been paid and the member is in good standing.

Life Membership - 65-84 years of age
$400

No expiration

MUST BE A MEMBER FOR ONE YEAR BEFORE YOU CAN BECOME A LIFE MEMBER.


Once you pay this you will owe no more MCL yearly membership dues.

AP 7050. Life Members.
The above Fees are only available if the member’s annual dues have been paid and the member is in good standing.

Life Membership - 85 years of age and higher
$100

No expiration

MUST BE A MEMBER FOR ONE YEAR BEFORE YOU CAN BECOME A LIFE MEMBER.


Once you pay this you will owe no more MCL yearly membership dues.

AP 7050. Life Members.
The above Fees are only available if the member’s annual dues have been paid and the member is in good standing.

