Benelli M4 Tactical "Limited Edition" Shotgun Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
1. **Ticket Allocation**: 1,000 tickets available at $10 each. Payment by cash or check to Elk
Grove Detachment 1238, MCL. Tickets are non-refundable.
2. **Purchase Deadline**: June 27, 2026 .
3. **Prize**: , Benelli M4 Tactical “Limited Edition” Shotgun latest Marine Corps model.
4. **Legal Attestation**: By purchasing, you confirm being a law-abiding citizen, legally eligible
to possess and use the shotgun safely.
5. **Drawing Details**: June 27, 2026, live on Facebook. Winner can choose $500 instead.
Contact will be attempted if the winner is absent.
6. **Eligibility**: Must be 21+ and a U.S. resident. Winner must pass DOJ background checks.
7. **Prohibition**: Void where prohibited by law.
8. **Compliance**: BATF regulations apply.
9. **Transfer Fees**: Winner pays all firearm transfer fees through an FFL dealer.
10. **Out-of-County or State Transfers**: Winner covers shipping to their local FFL and any
additional costs. Arrangements are direct with the FFL dealer.
11. **Ownership Verification**: Winner must verify legality in their area before claiming the
shotgun.
12. **Notification**: Contacted via info on the ticket stub. Rights to claim are forfeited after 90
days if unreachable.
13. **Non-Transferability**: Shotgun claim must be by the ticket holder only.
14. **Claim Period**: Must be claimed within 90 days of drawing.
15. **Warranty Disclaimer**: No warranties by Elk Grove Detachment; issues must be
addressed with the manufacturer.
16. **Liability Limitation**: Liability is limited to the ticket purchase price.
--
**Raffle Details**: Marine Corps League Detachment #1238, Elk Grove, CA.
**Date and Time**: June 27, 2026, at 6 PM, live on Facebook at [Elk Grove Marines Facebook
Page](https://www.facebook.com/ElkGroveMarines).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!