Benelli M4 Tactical "Limited Edition" Shotgun Raffle 2026

1. **Ticket Allocation**: 1,000 tickets available at $10 each. Payment by cash or check to Elk

Grove Detachment 1238, MCL. Tickets are non-refundable.

2. **Purchase Deadline**: June 27, 2026 .

3. **Prize**: , Benelli M4 Tactical “Limited Edition” Shotgun latest Marine Corps model.

4. **Legal Attestation**: By purchasing, you confirm being a law-abiding citizen, legally eligible

to possess and use the shotgun safely.

5. **Drawing Details**: June 27, 2026, live on Facebook. Winner can choose $500 instead.

Contact will be attempted if the winner is absent.

6. **Eligibility**: Must be 21+ and a U.S. resident. Winner must pass DOJ background checks.

7. **Prohibition**: Void where prohibited by law.

8. **Compliance**: BATF regulations apply.

9. **Transfer Fees**: Winner pays all firearm transfer fees through an FFL dealer.

10. **Out-of-County or State Transfers**: Winner covers shipping to their local FFL and any

additional costs. Arrangements are direct with the FFL dealer.

11. **Ownership Verification**: Winner must verify legality in their area before claiming the

shotgun.

12. **Notification**: Contacted via info on the ticket stub. Rights to claim are forfeited after 90

days if unreachable.

13. **Non-Transferability**: Shotgun claim must be by the ticket holder only.

14. **Claim Period**: Must be claimed within 90 days of drawing.

15. **Warranty Disclaimer**: No warranties by Elk Grove Detachment; issues must be

addressed with the manufacturer.

16. **Liability Limitation**: Liability is limited to the ticket purchase price.

--

**Raffle Details**: Marine Corps League Detachment #1238, Elk Grove, CA.

**Date and Time**: June 27, 2026, at 6 PM, live on Facebook at [Elk Grove Marines Facebook

Page](https://www.facebook.com/ElkGroveMarines).