Sweepstakes vacation package

Win an epic Puerto Rico getaway for two! Soar to this Caribbean gem with round-trip airfare, cruise the island with a car rental, and unwind for seven days and six nights in a stunning Airbnb. Bask on world-class beaches like Flamenco, hike El Yunque’s lush rainforest trails, kayak in glowing bioluminescent bays, and dance through vibrant Old San Juan’s historic streets. Savor mofongo, sip piña coladas, and explore iconic forts and rum distilleries. Adventure and paradise await—enter now! And help us raise funds to save the marine reef habitats like coral reef, sea turtle research, nesting grounds preservation and restoration.