Mariners Baseball Game

1250 1st Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134, USA

ROSALIND Franklin STEM special pricing
$18

Mariners vs. Astros

ROW 22 1 - 15

ROW 23 1 - 16

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!


More tickets added

ROW 35 1 - 15

ROW 36 1 - 14


Rosalind Franklin STEM PTO is only offering a group discount for tickets. We are not providing any lodging or transportation. Tickets will be delivered through a ticketing platform after our sales are complete. Deadline March 20th, 2026 


$18 for tickets to a Mariners Game

Deadline to Purchase

Payment through ZEFFY



For complete information on what is permitted inside the ballpark, as well as entry instructions, check out Mariners.com/Know. Please note that gates open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.  

