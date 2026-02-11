Mariners Baseball Game

Hosted by
About this event
Mariners vs. Astros
ROW 22 1 - 15
ROW 23 1 - 16
LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!
More tickets added
ROW 35 1 - 15
ROW 36 1 - 14
Rosalind Franklin STEM PTO is only offering a group discount for tickets. We are not providing any lodging or transportation. Tickets will be delivered through a ticketing platform after our sales are complete. Deadline March 20th, 2026
$18 for tickets to a Mariners Game
Deadline to Purchase
Payment through ZEFFY
For complete information on what is permitted inside the ballpark, as well as entry instructions, check out Mariners.com/Know. Please note that gates open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!