R.P. Connor-Cherry Lane PTA

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R.P. Connor-Cherry Lane PTA

About this event

Mario Kart Coin Race 2026 - Sneak Attack!

200 point addition to grade of your choice item
200 point addition to grade of your choice
$1

Add to your team to increase your chances of winning!

1000 point addition to grade of your choice item
1000 point addition to grade of your choice
$5

Add to your team to increase your chances of winning!

2000 point addition to grade of your choice item
2000 point addition to grade of your choice
$10

Add to your team to increase your chances of winning!

4000 point addition to grade of your choice item
4000 point addition to grade of your choice
$20

Add to your team to increase your chances of winning!

200 point deduction to grade of your choice item
200 point deduction to grade of your choice
$1

Sabotage another team with this sneak attack!

1000 point deduction to grade of your choice item
1000 point deduction to grade of your choice
$5

Sabotage another team with this sneak attack!

2000 point deduction to grade of your choice item
2000 point deduction to grade of your choice
$10

Sabotage another team with this sneak attack!

4000 point deduction to grade of your choice item
4000 point deduction to grade of your choice
$20

Sabotage another team with this sneak attack!

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