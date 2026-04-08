Mario Movie Event

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About this event
(Includes Tax)
Your contribution helps keep our programs running and covers event costs.
Thank you so much for your support!
Tickets are non-refundable, including no-shows and cancellations, as proceeds cover event preparation costs. If you cannot attend, please email [email protected] to receive a credit toward a future TCI event. Review TCI ticket policy in the event description.
This ticket grants entry to TCI event at no cost.Thanks to generous supporters, grants, and TCI’s fundraising efforts, we are proud to offer a no-cost registration option so every young person can participate in our events.
Only TCI Participants 5 years old-22 years old need to register for the event. After answering the registration questions, a confirmation email will be sent to you.
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