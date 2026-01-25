Marion City Schools Group - The 2026 Marion Open presented by Pillar Credit Union

IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING





THIS IS NOT YOUR EVENT ENTRY TICKET





These specific tickets purchased here will be seated in Section C. Pricing and seat locations are subject to availability.





👉 To ensure your party is seated together, all tickets for your party must be purchased in ONE single order. Separate orders cannot be combined for seating purposes.





Please note: Submission of this form and payment does not automatically guarantee specific seats. Once your purchase is processed, you will receive a separate confirmation email from the official 2026 Marion Open ticketing platform (TicketSpice) containing your event entry tickets and additional event details.





Seating assignments will be made based on availability at the time of purchase and the size of your group. Every effort will be made to seat groups together whenever possible.