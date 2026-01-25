Marion City Schools Group - The 2026 Marion Open presented by Pillar Credit Union

About this event
IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING
THIS IS NOT YOUR EVENT ENTRY TICKET
These specific tickets purchased here will be seated in Section C. Pricing and seat locations are subject to availability.
👉 To ensure your party is seated together, all tickets for your party must be purchased in ONE single order. Separate orders cannot be combined for seating purposes.
Please note: Submission of this form and payment does not automatically guarantee specific seats. Once your purchase is processed, you will receive a separate confirmation email from the official 2026 Marion Open ticketing platform (TicketSpice) containing your event entry tickets and additional event details.
Seating assignments will be made based on availability at the time of purchase and the size of your group. Every effort will be made to seat groups together whenever possible.
These specific tickets purchased here will be seated in Section B or D. Pricing and seat locations are subject to availability.
These specific tickets purchased here will be seated in Section A or E. Pricing and seat locations are subject to availability.
THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY TICKET!!
Take home a lasting piece of the 2026 Marion Open. This limited-edition commemorative ticket features a unique QR code that unlocks exclusive video highlights from the event—allowing you and your family to relive the magic anytime.
All merchandise will be shipped to the mailing address provided at checkout within 30 days of purchase. Items are limited and available only while supplies last.
Please note that submission of group and payment information does not guarantee products. Once your purchase is confirmed here, you will receive separate correspondence from the 2026 Marion Open ticketing platform (TicketSpice) with your any event entry tickets, merchandise and any additional information regarding the event. Product purchase is subject availability at the time of submission.
