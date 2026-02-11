Marion Connects

Hosted by

Marion Connects

About this event

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Marion Connects Spring Banquet Sponsorship

1305 Crane Dr

Marion, IL 62959, USA

Dinner Co-Sponsorship
$1,000

-Large logo on all materials

-Video spots during the Social Hour before the event

-Opportunity to introduce award and name award winner from the event stage

-Social media promotion: Facebook & Instagram

-Text on banquet program

Social Hour Sponsor
$1,500

· Video spots during the Social Hour before the event

- Largest logo on all materials

· Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram

- Logo on the banquet program

Awards Sponsor
$500

· Opportunity to introduce award and name award winner from the event stage.   

· Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram

· Text on the banquet program

Decor Sponsor
$500

- Signage at the Event

- Group acknowledgement and table signage

- Logo on Social Media

Entertainment Sponsor
$500

- Signage at the Event – group acknowledgement and table signage

- Logo on Event Website & Promotion on Social Media

Program Sponsor
$500

- Text on all materials

- Logo on the banquet program

- Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram

Photography Sponsor
$500

- Potential Logo Placement on printed images

- Signage at the Event

- Logo on Event Website & Promotion on Social Media

Signature Drink Sponsor
$300

- Logo on Event Website

- Part of a shared promo video on social media

- Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram

- Logo signage in drink area.

Volunteer Sponsor
$250

- Signage at the Event

- Logo on Event Website & Promotion on Social Media

Videography Sponsor
$300

-Logo Placement at Event

-Signage at the Event

-Logo on Social Media


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