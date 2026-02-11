Marion Connects Spring Banquet Sponsorship

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About this event
-Large logo on all materials
-Video spots during the Social Hour before the event
-Opportunity to introduce award and name award winner from the event stage
-Social media promotion: Facebook & Instagram
-Text on banquet program
· Video spots during the Social Hour before the event
- Largest logo on all materials
· Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram
- Logo on the banquet program
· Opportunity to introduce award and name award winner from the event stage.
· Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram
· Text on the banquet program
- Signage at the Event
- Group acknowledgement and table signage
- Logo on Social Media
- Signage at the Event – group acknowledgement and table signage
- Logo on Event Website & Promotion on Social Media
- Text on all materials
- Logo on the banquet program
- Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram
- Potential Logo Placement on printed images
- Signage at the Event
- Logo on Event Website & Promotion on Social Media
- Logo on Event Website
- Part of a shared promo video on social media
- Social Media Promotion: Facebook & Instagram
- Logo signage in drink area.
- Signage at the Event
- Logo on Event Website & Promotion on Social Media
-Logo Placement at Event
-Signage at the Event
-Logo on Social Media
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